JBER F-22 Raptors arrive at Ted Stevens for Polar Force exercise

F-22 Raptors assigned to JBER’s 3rd Wing are at Ted Stevens International Airport in support of the biannual Polar Force mission readiness exercise which concludes April 8.



People who live or work near Ted Stevens can expect increased air traffic and a military presence at the airport during daylight hours through the remainder of the exercise.



Polar Force is a routine two-week exercise designed to test JBER’s mission readiness and strengthen and develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions. This pre-planned exercise is unrelated to current geopolitical events.



The exercise provides an opportunity to simulate generating effective, flexible and capabilities-centered forces, ready for worldwide deployment, and enables real-world proficiency in response to a variety of crises.



“This exercise allows us to test our ability to effectively operate from a dispersed posture," said U.S. Air Force Col. Travolis Simmons, 3rd Wing commander. "With the support of the Anchorage community, we continually hone our real-world skills to respond with ready and capable forces anytime, anywhere.”



Lessons learned during the exercise will ensure JBER can provide effective, flexible, and capable forces to deter aggressors and defend the nation.



For Exercise Polar Force Imagery, updated throughout the next two weeks, please go to the link below: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PolarForce

