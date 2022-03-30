Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis AFB opens new dog parks

    Nellis AFB opens new dog parks

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Josey Blades

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – Nellis Air Force Base’s four-legged friends now have a new spot to play and another one on the way. The base opened a dog park March 18 on main base and is building a second park in Area III, which is due to open in April 2022.

    “The dog parks offer a place for pet owners to allow their dogs off-leash in a bigger area outside of their current yard,” said Lt. Col. Eric Rosenlof, commander, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron.

    The first park is in Nellis Terrace at the corner of Swaab and Baer, and the second park will be located at Ball Field Four near the Youth Center. These fenced in areas provide a safe place for fluffy residents to roam about without their owners worrying.

    “To have that little interaction with other dogs really helps,” said Airman 1st Class Nancy Taylor, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “You take their energy out instead of being cooped up in the house.”

    Improving the lives of the residents’ dogs is one step to improving the quality of life for Nellis Airmen.

    “The basic rules are simple,” said Rosenlof. “Be respectful of others using the dog park and pick up after your pets.”

    Needless to say, Nellis residents are paws-itively excited about the new dog parks on base.

