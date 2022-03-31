Calling All Military Kids! Multiple Prizes Up For Grabs in Exchange’s Month of the Military Child Virtual Contests

Courtesy Photo | Make cool creations, win cool prizes! Military kids can show off their creativity in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Make cool creations, win cool prizes! Military kids can show off their creativity in @shopmyexchange’s virtual contests for a chance to win toys, games and gift cards during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is calling on America’s youngest heroes to show off their creative creations for a chance to win prizes during Month of the Military Child.



The virtual contest lineup begins on April 1. Each contest runs for one week. The lineup includes:



• Play-Doh Sculpting Event – April 1-7, military kids can create a sculpture from Play-Doh and submit a photograph of their creation for a chance to win a $50 Exchange gift card grand prize or one of three runner-up Play-Doh prizes.

• Hasbro Gaming Contest – April 8-14, kids can snap a fun photo during family game night and submit for a chance to win a $50 Exchange gift card grand prize or one of three runner-up Hasbro prizes.

• Nerf Target Contest – April 15-21, kids can add their own creative touch to the Nerf Target and submit a photo of their completed target for a chance to win a $50 Exchange gift card grand prize or one of three runner-up Nerf prizes.

• Disney Ultimate Princess Event – April 22-28, kids can design a Princess castle placemat and submit a photo for a chance to win a $50 Exchange gift card grand prize or one of three runner-up Disney Princess prizes.



Beginning April 2, the Exchange will also provide opportunities for play in select stores. Military kids can visit select Exchange stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday in April. The in-store event lineup includes the Play-Doh sculpting event on April 2, Excell Trading Card event on April 9, Nerf Super event on April 16 and Disney Ultimate Princess event on April 23. Shoppers can contact their local Exchange for more information.



“The Exchange is honored to recognize the resilience and sacrifice of military children with fun contests and prizes during Month of the Military Child,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Honoring America’s youngest heroes is the ultimate prize for the Exchange.”



Authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter. Judges will select four winners from each event. Contest rules and materials can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



Military kids can continue the fun after the contest with activities, drawing lessons, fun videos and more on the Exchange’s Hub page. For the full list of Month of the Military Child activities at the Exchange, visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc.



