Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Women of STEM Day with the Local Community

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) joined alongside organizations from the Hampton Roads community for Women in STEM Day Mar. 26 at Nauticus in Norfolk, Virginia.



An annual event held during Women’s History Month, it celebrates women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) as well as champions the achievements and contributions women have made throughout history. Guests were invited to explore exhibits while also being able to participate in STEM activities throughout the museum. In addition, they were able to meet and speak with local women who are leading the charge and making an impact in their fields.



“Women in STEM Day is all about highlighting professionals, exclusively women, in the STEM fields within our community,” said Nauticus Education Manager Rachel Harrington. “We have a lot of amazing organizations in the area and lots of influential and progressive women who are making a difference within their career fields. We feel it’s important to have events like this, especially for young girls, to show them all the opportunities that are available to them, not just in STEM but in the maritime industry as a whole. We want them to be able to see themselves in those careers as a lot of our young women and minority groups are typically underrepresented in those fields. We want to show them that there are plenty of opportunities out there for them and to help spark their passions in STEM. We want them to know they can do whatever they set their mind to.”



This is the sixth year members of NNSY have participated in the event. Shipyard employees, including members of the NNSY Outreach Program, the Federal Women’s Program (FWP), and the STEM Employee Resource Group (STEM-ERG), came together to volunteer their services and share with the guests what career opportunities were available at the shipyard and how STEM is utilized every day on the waterfront. The team offered hands-on demonstrations with snap circuits, Ozobots, and Legos, as well as highlighted tools that are used within the yard.



“Events like Women in STEM Day brings energy to the community and celebrates these disciplines that are the foundation of what makes our shipyard so great,” said Visual Information Specialist and Chairperson of the NNSY Federal Women’s Program Aiya Williams. “This is such a great cause for Women’s History Month and provides the younger generation models to look up to – women who do STEM every day and perform such inspiring work that young girls and boys can do as well.”



NNSY, a Naval Sea Systems Command field activity, is one of the oldest industrial facilities belonging to the U.S. Navy, and specializes in repairing, overhauling and modernizing ships and submarines.