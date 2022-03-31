Women’s History Month: NSA Naples Honors Women on the Frontlines

(NAPLES, Italy) – U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples celebrates Women’s History Month (WHM) throughout the month of March each year. The month is dedicated to the contributions of women, past and present, and celebrates their vital role with Women’s History Month (WHM).



With each year, there is a new theme to frame the many impacts women have had on shaping the world.



"This year's theme, ‘Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope’, is a tribute to the tireless work of caregivers and frontline workers throughout the pandemic,” said Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of NSA Naples.



“Historically, WHM is a time to honor the sacrifices and success of women throughout our history. Upholding the vision of these great leaders, the women in our active duty workforce and in our Department of Defense community continue to be solid examples of strength and professionalism,” said Stewart. “Each day the women in our NSA Naples community are fighting the fight in support of our mission here in Europe. This month, we honor and recognize their hard work and sacrifice.”



Departments of the NSA Naples command nominated women throughout the month to be featured on the command’s social media platforms for their hard work and dedication to supporting the Naples community.



Women at the installation have made sacrifices on the frontlines in various capacities: working in the Commissary, the Navy Exchange, the Navy Lodge, Child and Youth Program Facilities, and much more.



“In many cases we left our families, but the priority is to serve this community because for them it is hard to come to a new [country], especially one that speaks a different language and in the pandemic,” said Commissary store worker Nunzia Gressa.



“We are here to serve them. Whatever can be done, we do,” said Gressa.

Some employees have dedicated long periods of their lives to serving the NSA Naples community.



“Many of [the employees] have been working here and assisting our military personnel for decades… Some of them have been here for 30-plus years,” says Commissary Grocery Manager Hugo Zapata.



Though the pandemic was just a small part of what they have experienced over the years, here even in hard times the women working in the Commissary take pride in the things that they do to serve our community, added Zapata.



NSA Naples’ Departments Honor Women Working in the Frontlines

In honor of WHM, some the departments at NSA Naples elected to recognize outstanding women in the workplace.



NSA Naples Fire and Emergency Services honored Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kylee Porter. Porter’s department acknowledged her service as a firefighter and an active volunteer in the local community.



NSA Naples’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation honored fitness manager Katelyn Paloma for leading the gym at the Capodichino site during COVID. MWR also recognized Paloma for her for service in the community outside of her job.



NSA Naples’ Child and Youth Programs honors the teachers at the Child Development Center and the Youth Center for their dedication to safely care for the children on base in the midst of the pandemic.



NSA Naples Navy Exchange honors the women working in their facilities. The NEX employees overcame various restrictions, shortages and changes due to COVID. Through it all, they continued to serve the people of NSA Naples.



The NSA Naples Commissary honored the women who came to work every day to help provide food for the community. Despite shortages, the women worked to keep shelves stocked for patrons.



Navy Lodge General Manager Elena Knudson honored her cleaning staff for their dedication to maintain the lodging facilities for military personnel throughout the pandemic.



The History of Women’s History Month

Originally, Women’s History Month began as a week-long celebration after Congress passed a resolution to authorize and request that the U.S. President declare the week of March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week.”

For the next five years, Congress continued legislation to honor Women’s History Week in March.



In 1987, the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress which led to the passing of a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.



Since 1995, Women’s History Month has become an annual proclamation to celebrate women who have contributed to the United States.



NSA Naples honors all the women who have paved the way for our community throughout the pandemic and throughout history.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more news on NSA Naples, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:54 Story ID: 417538 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month: NSA Naples Honors Women on the Frontlines, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.