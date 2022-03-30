FORT McCOY, Wis. - The stories of two Army Reserve women who served the nation with honor were presented during a Brown Bag by the 88th Readiness Division Historian Ward Zischke for Women's History Month.



Cpl. Rachael Hugo was killed Oct. 5, 2007, in Bayji, Iraq when her Army Reserve unit was attacked by insurgents with a roadside bomb and small-arms fire. She was serving as a combat medic with the 303rd Military Police Company, a Michigan-based unit expected to return to the United States in about a month. She was killed while trying to assist wounded comrades. She was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and Combat Action Badge.



Staff Sgt. Jessica Clements’ and members of the 706th Transportation Company’s truck was hit by a roadside bomb near Baghdad on May 5, 2004. The Army Reserve unit is based in Mansfield, Ohio. She was severely wounded along her left side, with injuries to her hip, lower back and damage to both sides of her head and brain, caused by shrapnel and blast overpressure, waves produced when explosives are detonated. She had been in Iraq just three months working as a truck driver. Doctors gave her a 2 percent chance to live. But after three brain surgeries, Clements started to recover. She received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Army Achievement Medal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 13:47 Story ID: 417494 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Women Who Served, by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.