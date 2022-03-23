Women celebrated as healers, promoters of hope

Photo By Alexandra Shea | A display board shows prominent women throughout history whose contributions to their...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | A display board shows prominent women throughout history whose contributions to their communities, society and the Army helped provide healing and promoted hope. The display was a part of the Women’s History Month Observance held March 23, 2022, at the Joe E. Mann ballroom on Fort Jackson, SC. see less | View Image Page

During the Women’s History Month Observance, Team Jackson celebrated the contributions of women who provided healing and promoted hope throughout the ages.



The ceremony was celebrated at the Joe E. Mann ballroom March 23 as South Carolina traded its signature hot, humid weather for cooler, spring showers.



“Welcome to this wonderful, rainy South Carolina day to help us celebrate Women’s History Month,” said Col. Mark E. Huhtenen, commander of the 193rd Infantry Brigade, during opening remarks. “We decided the focus of the month should be on providing healing and promoting hope. Our hope today is to share resources, stories and fellowship that allows us to celebrate women’s history.”



Angel of the Battlefield Clara Barton, Civil War era nurse who helped establish the American Red Cross, Civil War superintendent of nurses Dorthea Dix, and the first African-American woman, Mary Elizabeth Mahoney, to study and work professionally as a nurse were among a few of the women celebrated for their contributions to the care of battle torn Soldiers as well as opening career doors for women of the future.



The doors to military nursing were thrown open from 1939 to 1945 when more than 78,000 American woman of all nationalities served as nurses throughout World War II. They were trained not only to save lives, but to take them as well in self-defense or in defense of their patients if needed.



“I don’t want to reiterate what you just heard,” said Col. Tara Hall, Moncrief Army Health Clinic commander and guest speaker. “I’m not going to give you a history lesson on the service of women and or their collective contributions on society and culture, though important and relevant.”



“I want to share three stories of women that I believe have been very impactful on their families and communities,” she said. “These woman may not be famous, but I believe they are heroes in their own right.”



Hall spoke of Emily Meggett, known as the Matriarch of Edisto Island. She is part of the Gullah and Geechee people brought to the costal island as slaves. Throughout history, these isolated people have thrived and flourished after gaining their freedom and today is considered the most direct living link to their West African ancestors.



Meggett carries on her ancestor’s culture through food. Meggett has cooked homemade, cultural dishes for thousand throughout her life and Hall said she “dedicated her life to caring for people. This is her passion, caring for others and sharing her culture.”



Meggett’s cooking has kept her ancestors culture alive and has even produced a Gullah Geechee cookbook to ensure her culture continues.



The second Hall spoke of was African-American journalist Mabel Treadwell Grammer. Grammer suffered a childhood illness that resulted in infertility. Regardless, she married a Soldier and moved to Germany where she created a “worldwide adoption agency for children,” Hall said.



The organization became known as the Brown Baby Plan that led to the adoption of 500 mixed race German orphans after World War II ended.



“She did more than facilitate the adoption of more than 500 children, she and her husband adopted 12 of those children themselves,” Hall said. “The last she adopted is Lt. Gen. Nadia West.”



“If that story doesn’t reflect the message of healing and hope, I just don’t know what does,” Hall said.



The last woman of influence Hall highlighted was her own grandmother who served as an Army nurse in 1943. “She was known as the I.V. queen because she never missed,” Hall said.



“She inspired everyone she would meet to be a better human being. She was the type of person who would say, ‘I will pray for you.’ That literally meant when you would walk away she would retrieve her rosary and slip away to a quiet place to pray for your needs,” Hall recalled. “She was an exceptional woman.”



“I hope the story of these three remarkable women provide inspiration to you and compel you to take a look at the seemingly ordinary women you know in your own lives that are actually quite amazing and have left a legacy on display of women providing healing and promoting hope throughout their everyday actions,” Hall said in closing.



The observance came to a close with a presentation of a commemorative plaque in appreciation to Hall for her speech from Huhtenan, benediction and playing of the Army Song.



After the conclusion, attendees were able to discover more prominent women throughout history whose contributions promoted healing and hope through war and times of peace to create a brighter future for all of mankind.