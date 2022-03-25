DSOY looks to empower women

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (March 25, 2022) — In a fitting close to Women’s History Month, Sgt. First Class Nicole Barnett earned the honor of 434th Field Artillery Brigade’s 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year— only the third female in the brigade’s history.



After a week of grueling competition, Barnett topped five other competitors to earn the title with Staff Sgt. Benito Carrion coming is as runner-up. Both will move on to compete in the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) competition later this year.



For Barnett, the title is more than just an end to a competition and the beginning of more responsibilities. She said she plans to use her title to empower women across the Army.



“I’m the third female drill sergeant to win this competition at Fort Sill and I feel like there needs to be change,” Barnette said. “I want to be a voice for the drill sergeants. I feel that is very important because I don’t feel (women) get as much support as they need, so I feel that is the best thing for me to do.



Barnett encouraged all women to challenge themselves and succeed.



“If you try to set yourself back mentally from doing something because of another person or something, take it out of your mind and do it,” Barnett said. “As women in the Army that has to happen so they can understand that we are capable as well of being the face of the drill sergeant as well as competing against our counterparts.”



Col. Daniel D. Blackmon, brigade commander, said he was excited to see Barnett represent his brigade at the next level.



“She’s an outstanding NCO,” said Blackmon. “We’re proud to have her and we’re looking forward to seeing what she does. We know she’s going to keep going after it and crushing it — I mean that’s just who she is. I’m excited for the brigade and her.”



The competition ran from March 21-24 and included about 30 miles of foot travel, an Army Combat Fitness Test and culminated with a knowledge board before the brigade’s command sergeants major.



For Barnett, the competition was physically challenging, but her resilience saw her through to the end.



“The most challenging part was probably doing back-to-back ruck marches then moving into a stress shoot,” Barnett said. “For me, I just had the mindset of going one day at a time. I’d get one day down and tell myself to keep going to the finish. Just resilience and having my mind in the game got me prepared to compete in something as competitive as this.”



Should Barnett or Carrion win at the FCoE level, they will then move on to compete against the best drill sergeants in the Army at the Training and Doctrine Command level

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:55 Story ID: 417475 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSOY looks to empower women, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.