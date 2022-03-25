MCIPAC Fire and Emergency Services train with the Naha City Fire Department

Photo By Cpl. Alex Fairchild | A firefighter with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alex Fairchild | A firefighter with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services expels excess water from a hose after bilateral live-fire training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2022. MCIPAC F&ES and the Naha City Fire Department assembled and conducted live-fire training to compare the different firefighting techniques and methods each department uses to accomplish the same mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alex Fairchild) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, Japan – Firefighters from Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services and the Naha City Fire Department conducted live-fire training on March 25 at the fire training facility on Camp Hansen. The training highlighted the different firefighting techniques and methods each department uses to accomplish the same mission.



The bilateral training began with firefighters from both departments receiving a safety brief and a plan to attack the fire. Soon after, a controlled interior fire was ignited within the training tower where firefighters with MCIPAC F&ES assembled and responded.



“When our firefighters started responding, they chose an offensive firefighting tactic,” said Hideaki Tomimoto, battalion chief for the Camp Kinser Fire Department. “First, they rescued the dummy casualties and then immediately attacked the fire. They used a short burst nozzle to prevent the thermal disturbance of the room in which the fire was in and hydraulic ventilation to improve their visibility in that room.”



Tomimoto explained how the firefighters lingered inside the smokey-hot room while practicing their skills navigating in a low visibility environment. Due to the limited visibility, the firefighters used their auditory and heat-sensing skills to locate and extinguish the fire within the room.



“This training was the last iteration of the bilateral training we have been doing this year,” said Tomimoto. “It was a fantastic opportunity to work together with the Naha City Fire Department and see the different techniques they use to fight fires.”



After MCIPAC F&ES finished their iterations, the party lit two more consecutive fires inside the training tower for the Naha City Fire Department to extinguish.



“This training was extremely beneficial for our department,” said Hokuto Genka, the operations chief with the Naha City Fire Department. “We don’t always get the chance to train with live fires. Additionally, we were able to show each department’s different way of fighting fires and learn from observation.”



Genka explained that the Naha City Fire Department firefighters experimented with different methods to extinguish the interior fires based on their conditions and temperature. He said that observing and training with the firefighters from MCIPAC F&ES provided the Naha City Fire Department with more ideas and a better concept of how different methods can accomplish the same goal.



“As firefighters, we are here to protect the lives of citizens,” said Genka. “Above all, this training gave many opportunities for the firefighters to build good relationships with one another. We are looking forward to training more with MCIPAC F&ES to respond to emergencies together more effectively.”