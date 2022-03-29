Washington Airmen continues to break stereotypes in life and career

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Airmen 1st Class Taylor Herman, Washington Air National Guard member and professional...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Airmen 1st Class Taylor Herman, Washington Air National Guard member and professional football player with the Seattle Majestic holds a flag during a practice at Kent Meridian High School on March 8, 2022. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Airman 1st Class Taylor Herman has always considered herself to be one to break stereotypes, even when others told her she couldn’t do something.



“I had heard the old saying, ‘it’s a man’s world,’ but I believe that women can do the same things that men can do, and are just as physical and outgoing,” said Herman. “That is what drove me to play football, practice Taekwondo and join the military.”



Before joining the Washington Air National Guard in August of 2020, the 29 year-old was already an acclaimed athlete. She started playing competitive football at age six, which led to signing a professional football contract in 2021 with the Seattle Majestic. She won two gold medals in Taekwondo at the Junior Olympics and still holds a Black Belt. As a college student, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from Yonsei University's Underwood International College in Seoul, South Korea, and was the only foreign player on Yonsei University's Women's Soccer team. The team won the prestigious Seoul Cup for the first time in school history, and took 2nd place at the university WK-League Championship, the sport's highest level in South Korea.



“I wanted to show other women and young girls what’s possible for them, and they, also, can do anything in this world that they have a passion for,” said Herman.



Even with all her accomplishments, she felt a desire to serve. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic she learned about how the Washington Air National Guard was serving the community.



“I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Herman. “I wanted to serve and protect my country and my community, and the Guard provided the opportunity to do both, with both federal and state missions.”



At the end of August 2020, Herman joined the Guard and immediately was activated to support the food bank mission as a member of the Student Flight, a program that trains airmen before they head to Basic Military Training.



“Being able to be out in my community, meeting them, hearing their stories, and being able to help them in a real, tangible way through the foodbank, it was so memorable,” said Herman.



While A1C Herman is still waiting for her Air Force Specialty Code training and to be assigned to a unit outside of student flight, she remains busy, preparing for the Seattle Majestics season opener on April 2.



“Being a professional athlete, being a Guard member and having a career is super cool,” said Herman. “My command is super supportive of it and I am so grateful.”