U.S. Army civilian recognized for keeping 20th CBRNE Command units mission ready

Photo By Andrew Monath | William C. Hart helps to keep 20th CBRNE Command units mission ready as an exercise planner. A retired U.S. Army major and nuclear operations officer, Hart is the Civilian of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2022. U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland – A U.S. Army civilian was recognized for helping to keep the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards formation mission ready.



William C. Hart was named the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command’s Civilian of the Quarter for the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Hart serves as an exercise planner for the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s only multifunctional and deployable CBRNE headquarters.



The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active Duty U.S. Army EOD technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



A native of Twin Falls, Idaho, and retired U.S. Army major, Hart joined the Army after high school and spent 24 years in uniform, including serving in the 20th CBRNE Command’s Nuclear Disablement Teams as a nuclear operations officer.



As an Army civilian, Hart plans and conducts exercises that integrate current and emerging doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures, and equipment into realistic exercises that enable mission accomplishment.



“We plan, resource and execute mission readiness exercises for this command and our subordinate units,” said Hart, a native of Twin Falls, Idaho. “These training events and exercises enable successful accomplishment of our command’s very specialized missions during combat operation, peacekeeping missions, and as we support civilian authorities here in the United States.”



Among his many contributions, Hart led the Fort Riley, Kansas-based 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Capstone Training Events, a validation exercise for the battalion before deployment.



He also supported numerous CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity exercises and led the command post exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, which focused of the European Theatre of Operations.



“I strongly believe the (Special Operations Force) truth that people are more important than equipment,” said Hart. “Having the latest gear, at all echelons, helps us accomplish the mission, but hard, realistic training and exercises is the key to our success.”



Timothy L. Brochu, the 20th CBRNE Command chief for training and exercises, said that Hart routinely molds complex objectives into realistic training scenarios.



“Bill does a tremendous job understanding the commander’s training objectives and being able to adapt scenarios and injects to increase the fidelity for each exercise that he executes,” said Brochu, a former U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from Bel Air, Maryland, who has served at 20th CBRNE Command since 2016.



“He is dedicated to both the mission and the organization, which is shown by his willingness to go the extra distance to ensure the exercises are challenging and a readiness building event for each command in the events,” said Brochu.