Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Future USS Fort Lauderdale

PASCAGOULA, MS – Under Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Meredith Berger, whom is also the ship’s sponsor, visited Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Fort Lauderdale at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard, Mar. 25.



The visit comes exactly two weeks after the Fort Lauderdale was delivered to the Navy by Huntington Ingalls Industries and two weeks prior to crew move aboard.



“You see move-aboard day looming in the future and just like any moving day it has created the right kind of urgency and so it was just such a treat to spend some time here because you see a ship and it starts with the keel and you can only imagine what it’s going to be and when it becomes a reality it really is impressive,” said Berger.



During her visit, Berger toured the ship, spoke to the crew and awarded Sailors with coins to thank them for their exceptional job performance throughout the pre-commissioning process of the fleet’s newest amphibious transport dock ship.



“I think this is a crew that is punching above their weight,” Berger said. “Everyone that I met was taking on additional responsibilities, going the extra mile in training and making sure they were doing everything for every piece and part of this ship to make it the best that it can be so I am impressed, I’m proud and I can’t wait to see what they keep on doing. They are setting the bar for what the expectation will be for Fort Lauderdale and it is truly excellence. They are setting the bar so high and so I know that not only this crew but all that follow will be set up for success because of the standard that is set.”



The last time Berger saw the ship was seven months ago when she christened the ship.



“It was so exciting to actually get on the ship. I didn’t get the chance to last time when I was here for Christening and so it was a tease,” said Berger. “I got to look at it but I didn’t get to go and see everything and so overall, it was so exciting to see and touch and feel the ship and I also got to meet the Sailors who are the Fort Lauderdale and so my impression was just this is the real deal and I got to see it all in a way that I didn’t get to last time. Big advances have been made. You can see the heart in the work that everyone is doing to make sure the ship is ready.”



Berger was joined on the tour of the ship by Naval Sea Systems Command’s Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP) Gulf Coast personnel, Huntington Ingalls Shipyard personnel, as well as Fort Lauderdale’s Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo and Command Master Chief James Magee.



“It was an absolute honor having Secretary Berger visit,” Quaresimo said. “We are proud to be able to show off the ship and the crew was very excited to meet her. I was great that she took the time to stop and speak with them and acknowledge their hard work.”



Quaresimo and the crew will commission the future USS Fort Lauderdale later this year.



“We are very much looking forward to the next steps of moving aboard, certifying for operations at sea, and setting sail for our namesake city to conduct commissioning,” said Quaresimo.



