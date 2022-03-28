Photo Essay: Classroom training for CWOC class 22-05 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Instructor Hunter Heard with the Cold-Weather Operations Course discusses a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Instructor Hunter Heard with the Cold-Weather Operations Course discusses a cold-weather subject during training Feb. 28, 2022, for class 22-05 in the course at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course is 14 days long and, in addition to classroom training, includes training in a wide range of cold-weather subjects, including skiing and snowshoe training, using the ahkio sleds, setting up the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent, and more. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, and camouflage and concealment. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Instructor Hunter Heard with the Cold-Weather Operations Course discusses a cold-weather subject during training Feb. 28, 2022, for class 22-05 in the course at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The course is 14 days long and, in addition to classroom training, includes training in a wide range of cold-weather subjects, including skiing and snowshoe training, using the ahkio sleds, setting up the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent, and more.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, and camouflage and concealment. (



