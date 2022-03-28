Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Classroom training for CWOC class 22-05 at Fort McCoy

    Classroom training for CWOC class 22-05 at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Instructor Hunter Heard with the Cold-Weather Operations Course discusses a...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Instructor Hunter Heard with the Cold-Weather Operations Course discusses a cold-weather subject during training Feb. 28, 2022, for class 22-05 in the course at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The course is 14 days long and, in addition to classroom training, includes training in a wide range of cold-weather subjects, including skiing and snowshoe training, using the ahkio sleds, setting up the Arctic 10-person cold-weather tent, and more.

    Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, and camouflage and concealment. (

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

