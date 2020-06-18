USACE awards contract for critical repairs to Little Sodus West Pier on Lake Ontario

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District awarded a $3.3 million contract to Rochester-based Crane-Hogan Structural Systems on March 22 for critical repairs to the west pier of Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven, New York.



The west pier suffered degradation and damage in recent years. Repairs will ensure the pier, along with its adjacent federal navigation channel, continue to provide safe passage and refuge for commercial fishermen and recreational boaters between Little Sodus Bay, Lake Ontario and the rest of the Great Lakes.



“I worked hard to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act so we could supercharge job-creating, critical projects like this flood-prevention project in Little Sodus Bay. With these federal funds via the Army Corps, the Village of Fair Haven and Little Sodus Bay Harbor will finally build these protections to give residents the peace of mind and flood protection they deserve,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “I visited Fair Haven in 2019 after another severe flood, in a pattern of far too many that devastated the community, putting their homes, businesses and the area’s beloved tourism industry at risk, and promised I would not stop fighting until Little Sodus Bay Harbor received the funding it desperately needed to protect its community. I thank the Army Corps of Engineers for heeding my call and I will continue to work closely with them to see this project to completion.”



“I am excited that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is delivering funds that allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with repairs to the West Pier in Little Sodus Bay,” said Rep. John Katko (NY-24). “This project will help ensure the safety of Little Sodus Bay and address damage that has been caused by storms and persistent high-water levels on Lake Ontario. Securing the West Pier is important for the Village of Fair Haven, and I am proud to have helped deliver these funds for this project.”



“I cannot be more pleased that the repairs to the Little Sodus Bay channel west pier will be underway this spring. This channel is an important part of life in the bay as the connective water corridor to Lake Ontario for Village of Fair Haven residents, businesses and visitors to our community. I would like to thank all that worked to bring this to fruition,” said Village of Fair Haven Mayor and Cayuga County Legislator James Basile.



“Since damage to the Little Sodus Bay west pier was first identified in 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers has worked with incredible speed to ensure both temporary and long-lasting repairs were put into effect,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, commander of the Buffalo District. “Thanks to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and a strong partnership with the Village of Fair Haven, this vital piece of Great Lakes infrastructure will continue to serve the public for years to come.”



Construction of the permanent repairs is scheduled to begin in Summer 2022 and be completed by Fall 2022. During construction, the navigation channel will remain open.



Repairs will encapsulate approximately 600 linear feet of the southern end of the west pier with new sheet pile walls and a concrete cap. The work includes clearing new driving lines on both the land and channel side of the existing pier, and removal of several sections of sheet pile, concrete cap, and the temporary repair structure’s angle brackets and wire rope. New sheet pile will be installed and space around the existing pier will be with filled with granular fill before a new concrete cap is poured. Additional work will include installation of new steel safety ladders and concrete stairs at the northern edge of the new concrete cap.



The need for repairs was identified in 2019 when the steel sheet pile wall along the channel side of the west pier began significantly separating from the concrete cap. Inspections were expedited, and $170,000 in temporary repairs to secure the pier were completed in summer 2019. Those repairs included attaching cables to secure the damaged sheet pile to the land side of the pier, installing brackets to secure the areas outside of the damaged sheet pile, and placing a six-foot-tall chain link fence around the damaged concrete cap.



Storms in 2021 that included high wind and strong waves caused additional damage to the west pier. The pier was again inspected by a USACE technical team, and the temporary repairs are expected to continue to hold until construction on permanent repairs begins.



USACE is committed to doing its part to ensure public safety. Fencing will remain in place through construction. The public is strongly encouraged to stay away from the damaged sections of the pier and use caution when navigating through the channel.



This project is fully federally funded through the Fiscal Year 2022 Infrastructure and Jobs Act (IIJA).



It is a critical time to make repairs in our aging navigation infrastructure. Such investments directly support the nation’s economy, provide safe navigation, and protect critical coastal infrastructure.



Photos available at: https://flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157715548037851





