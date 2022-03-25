Dental Health Command Europe conducts Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Army dental clinics across Europe competed in Dental Health Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Army dental clinics across Europe competed in Dental Health Command Europe’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition March 21-25 at the Landstuhl Training Area. Pictured from left to right are: Col. Tom Goksel, commander of Dental Health Command Europe; Cpt. Bradley Truong (Junior Officer Category); Cpl. Sebastian Palomeque (Non-Commissioned Officer Category); Spc. Brooklyn Mason (Soldier of the Year Category) and Sgt. Maj. Cesar Quintana, sergeant major for Dental Health Command Europe. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Soldiers from Army dental clinics across Europe competed in Dental Health Command Europe’s 2022 Best Warrior Competition March 21-25 at the Landstuhl Training Area.



The winners of the 2022 DHCE Best Warrior Competition were:

• Junior Officer Category - Cpt. Bradley Truong, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz

• Non-Commissioned Officer Category – Cpl. Sebastian Palomeque, Dental Health Activity Rhineland-Pfalz

• Soldier of the Year Category – Spc. Brooklyn Mason, Dental Health Activity Bavaria



“I am extremely proud of our Dental Health Command Europe Soldiers' motivation, dedication, and determination,” said Sgt. Maj. Cesar Quintana, sergeant major for Dental Health Command Europe. “They continually prove that they are not only dental professionals, but they are Soldiers first and foremost.”



The grueling 5-day competition consisted of; day and night land navigation, Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons zero and qualification, a rugged terrain course and eight-mile road march, two mystery events, a 50-question written examination and an oral board.



According to event organizers, the rigorous competition is intended to challenge both the physical and mental toughness of each candidate. The competition also directly supports the Army’s readiness mission.



“These Soldiers mastered not only their military occupational skills and areas of concentration, but they also demonstrated their competency in Soldier skills as well,” added Quintana. “It is an honor to serve with these outstanding young men and women.”



The winners from this competition will go on to represent Dental Health Command Europe at the Regional Health Command Europe Best Leader competition in May.