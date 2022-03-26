Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 220324-N-DL524-1018 (March 24, 2022) SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard | 220324-N-DL524-1018 (March 24, 2022) SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Steve Caplan, a Ronald Reagan Presidential Library docent, view a piece of the Berlin Wall during a namesake visit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. During the namesake visit, four Ronald Reagan Sailors had the opportunity to tour the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion. The visit allowed current Ronald Reagan Sailors to learn more about the ship’s namesake and his legacy. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard) see less | View Image Page

USS Ronald Reagan Sailors Complete Namesake Visit in California



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard, USS Ronald Reagan Public Affairs





SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (March 26, 2022) – Four Sailors currently assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) visited California to learn more about the ship’s namesake, President Ronald Reagan, March 24-25.



Sailors were selected to attend the namesake visit based on their shipboard assignments and recognized accomplishments while serving on Ronald Reagan.



During the namesake visit, Sailors toured the grounds of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Reagan Ranch Center, and Rancho Del Cielo, President Reagan’s vacation property.



Melissa Giller, Chief Marketing Officer for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, coordinated a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and grounds for the Ronald Reagan Sailors. Giller explained the importance of the namesake visit in educating Sailors on the history and legacy of President Ronald Reagan.



“Ronald Reagan believed so fervently in our military, and nothing humbled him more than seeing young men and women in uniform,” said Giller. “If [USS Ronald Reagan Sailors] have a better understanding of Reagan’s character and history, they can serve with more meaning and purpose.”



Master Chief Electronics Technician J.J. Holzhauer, from Clinton, Oklahoma, participated in the namesake visit and said maintaining relationships with President Reagan’s namesake organizations is key to promoting education among Sailors.



“It’s important to foster these relationships with namesake organizations,” said Holzhauer. “It keeps the crew connected with the organizations that are carrying on President Reagan’s legacy.”



After visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Sailors traveled to Rancho Del Cielo, formerly President Reagan’s vacation property, where they toured the grounds and learned about original artifacts in the home.



Madison Habersetzer, a conference coordinator for Young America’s Foundation, led the Sailors on a tour of the Reagan Ranch Center and Rancho Del Cielo and explained the hope she has for Sailors to learn more about President Reagan’s values.



“[President Reagan’s] love for freedom, his belief in personal responsibility, commitment to hard work, peace through strength,” said Habersetzer. “These are all ideas that we hope will inspire Ronald Reagan Sailors.”



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Benjamin Meisner, from Gainesville, Florida, also participated in the namesake visit and took from it a new purpose to serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan.



“This namesake visit demonstrates the great significance of serving on USS Ronald Reagan,” said Meisner. “The history and legacy that President Reagan left behind is exactly what our ship is named after, and that gives serving on the ship named after him a special meaning.”



On the ship, Ronald Reagan’s legacy lives on through the design of various shipboard spaces, released publications and communication products, Ronald Reagan statues, as well as historical artifacts on display. This visit provided members of the crew a chance to learn more about the ship’s namesake, and his overall impact on American and world history.



Ronald Reagan was homeported initially in San Diego, California and later deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in December 2015. Since 2015, Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, continues to provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region.