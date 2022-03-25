FY22 DAF SAB Chair, Dr. Nills Sandell

EDUCATION
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Ph.D., Electrical Engineering, 1974
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
M.S., Electrical Engineering, 1971
University of Minnesota
B.S., Electrical Engineering, 1970
WORK EXPERIENCE
Independent Consultant
2016-Present
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Director, Strategic Technologies Office, 2013-2016
Independent Consultant
2010-2013
BAE Systems
Vice President, Advanced Information Technologies, 2004-2010
ALPHATECH INC.
President and CEO, 1979-2004
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1976-1979
Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1974-1976
AREAS OF EXPERTISE
Command and Control; Communications; Guidance, Navigation & Control; Information Fusion and Management; ISR, Tracking and ID; Low Observables; Modeling, Simulation and Analysis; S&T Management; Systems Engineering.
PROFESSIONAL / SCIENTIFIC / HONORARY AFFILIATIONS
Eta Kapa Nu; Tau Beta Pi.
