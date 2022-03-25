EDUCATION

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ph.D., Electrical Engineering, 1974

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

M.S., Electrical Engineering, 1971

University of Minnesota

B.S., Electrical Engineering, 1970



WORK EXPERIENCE

Independent Consultant

2016-Present

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Director, Strategic Technologies Office, 2013-2016

Independent Consultant

2010-2013

BAE Systems

Vice President, Advanced Information Technologies, 2004-2010

ALPHATECH INC.

President and CEO, 1979-2004

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1976-1979

Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1974-1976



AREAS OF EXPERTISE

Command and Control; Communications; Guidance, Navigation & Control; Information Fusion and Management; ISR, Tracking and ID; Low Observables; Modeling, Simulation and Analysis; S&T Management; Systems Engineering.



PROFESSIONAL / SCIENTIFIC / HONORARY AFFILIATIONS

Eta Kapa Nu; Tau Beta Pi.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 18:17 Story ID: 417225 Location: PENTAGON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FY22 DAF SAB Chair, Dr. Nills Sandell, by Sanaa Lasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.