Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FY22 DAF SAB Chair, Dr. Nills Sandell

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Sanaa Lasher 

    Air Force Scientific Advisory Board

    EDUCATION
    Massachusetts Institute of Technology
    Ph.D., Electrical Engineering, 1974
    Massachusetts Institute of Technology
    M.S., Electrical Engineering, 1971
    University of Minnesota
    B.S., Electrical Engineering, 1970

    WORK EXPERIENCE
    Independent Consultant
    2016-Present
    Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
    Director, Strategic Technologies Office, 2013-2016
    Independent Consultant
    2010-2013
    BAE Systems
    Vice President, Advanced Information Technologies, 2004-2010
    ALPHATECH INC.
    President and CEO, 1979-2004
    Massachusetts Institute of Technology
    Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1976-1979
    Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, 1974-1976

    AREAS OF EXPERTISE
    Command and Control; Communications; Guidance, Navigation & Control; Information Fusion and Management; ISR, Tracking and ID; Low Observables; Modeling, Simulation and Analysis; S&T Management; Systems Engineering.

    PROFESSIONAL / SCIENTIFIC / HONORARY AFFILIATIONS
    Eta Kapa Nu; Tau Beta Pi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 18:17
    Story ID: 417225
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY22 DAF SAB Chair, Dr. Nills Sandell, by Sanaa Lasher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chair
    Studies
    SAB
    DAF
    FY22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT