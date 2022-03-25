FY22 Vice-Chair, Dr. Vyshnavi Suntharalingam

IEEE Senior Member. DOE Basic Energy Sciences Accelerator and Detector Research Program Reviewer, DOE Basic Energy Sciences SLAC Linac Coherent Light Source Detector Advisory Committee. Manuscript reviewer: IEEE Electron Device Society, Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems. Technical Program Committee member: IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, Scientific Detectors for Astronomy Workshop (2012 to present), International Congress on High - Speed Imaging and Photonics, International Image Sensor Workshop (2012 to present), IEEE SOI - 3D - Subthreshold Microelectronics Technology (2012 - 2016), IEEE SOI Conference Short Course Chair (2008). Lincoln Laboratory Technical Excellence Award 2014, MIT Excellence Award, Fostering Diversity and Inclusion 2010, Lincoln Laboratory Team awards: 2016 - 2017, 2015 - 2016, 2011 - 2012, 2004 – 2005.
FY22 Vice-Chair
