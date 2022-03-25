Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY22 Vice-Chair, Dr. Vyshnavi Suntharalingam

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Sanaa Lasher 

    Air Force Scientific Advisory Board

    IEEE Senior Member. DOE Basic Energy Sciences Accelerator and Detector Research Program Reviewer, DOE Basic Energy Sciences SLAC Linac Coherent Light Source Detector Advisory Committee. Manuscript reviewer: IEEE Electron Device Society, Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems. Technical Program Committee member: IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting, Scientific Detectors for Astronomy Workshop (2012 to present), International Congress on High - Speed Imaging and Photonics, International Image Sensor Workshop (2012 to present), IEEE SOI - 3D - Subthreshold Microelectronics Technology (2012 - 2016), IEEE SOI Conference Short Course Chair (2008). Lincoln Laboratory Technical Excellence Award 2014, MIT Excellence Award, Fostering Diversity and Inclusion 2010, Lincoln Laboratory Team awards: 2016 - 2017, 2015 - 2016, 2011 - 2012, 2004 – 2005.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022
    Story ID: 417223
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    FY22 Vice-Chair

    S&T
    Studies
    SAB
    DAF
    MIT
    FY22
    Reviews

