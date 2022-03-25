Theodore Roosevelt Wins the Coveted Battle “E” Award

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 25, 2022) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) received the 2021 Battle Efficiency Award for a West-Coast based aircraft carrier from Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific, March 16, 2022.

The award, also known as the Battle “E” award, highlights the crew’s high level of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation.

“This is a team award,” said Capt. Eric J. Anduze, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “It demonstrates this team’s ability to perform anywhere, anytime.”

In addition to winning the Battle “E” award, Theodore Roosevelt also won a number of awards including the yellow E for Air Department, the black E for Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department, the green E for Combat Systems, the Deck white crossed anchors, the blue M for Health Services, the Navigation white ship’s wheel, the Reactor red E, the Safety green S, the Security black S, the Supply blue E, the Weapons black W, the Carrier Maintenance purple E and the Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation award.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for the ship and the crew,” Anduze said “This achievement was only possible from each Sailor’s hard work and dedication to the mission.”

Each Sailor who served as ship’s company during the calendar year 2021 is allowed to wear the Battle “E” ribbon.

“Winning the Battle ‘E’ is a true testament to the resiliency and grit that TR Sailors show on a day-to-day basis,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Chief Daniel Espana, assigned to Air department’s V-1 division. “It’s a rewarding feeling that we were recognized by Big Navy and on top of other ships we were able to get that Battle ‘E.’”

The 2021 Battle “E” award marks the fifth time that Theodore Roosevelt has won the award since its commissioning on Oct. 25, 1986.

“This award confirms what I have known for a long time” said Anduze. “We truly are the best crew on the best ship in the best Navy in the world!”

In May 2021, Theodore Roosevelt returned to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego after a six-month deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

In July 2021, Theodore Roosevelt moved to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton to undergo a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades.

For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn71/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:13 Story ID: 417215 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Wins the Coveted Battle “E” Award, by SA Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.