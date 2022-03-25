147th officer recognized for leadership.

HOUSTON, Texas – Lieutenant Colonel Kelly Bean, 147th Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander, is the recipient of the 2022 Brigadier General Wilma Vaught Visionary Leadership Award for her exceptional work and dedication to cultivating an inclusive culture and recognizing the talents all airmen bring to the Air Force.



The Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught Award–named after the most decorated female officer in the Air Force–was created in 2012 to honor service members and civilians who demonstrate visionary leadership, innovation and commitment to inspiring and improving opportunities for women in

the Air Force.



“I just feel really fortunate and grateful,” said Bean. “I don’t consider myself a visionary or worthy of being recognized by an award named after a truly remarkable leader, Brig. Gen. Vaught. This recognition wouldn’t even be possible if I didn’t have amazingly supportive leadership or a team equally passionate about rallying behind our given objectives.” Bean has demonstrated her aptitude for exceptional leadership throughout her career.



After beginning her Air Force journey in 2003 she has taken on a number of roles, including her 13-year service as a Security Forces Defender, deployment to Iraq, and a statutory tour at the National Guard Bureau. In the past year, Bean has assumed authority as the first female commander of the 147th Force Support Squadron, during which she has facilitated growth of all personnel and doubled the number of women representation in the squadron.



“I believe that a great leader should possess a clear vision of where they are taking their organization, they should be bold in their decision making, have integrity and remain humble as they focus on serving those that they are charged to lead,” said Colonel Andrew Camacho, 147th Attack Wing Commander. “Having known Kelly since she first joined the 147th Attack Wing as our Security Forces Squadron (SFS) Commander, I have seen her demonstrate all of these qualities on a daily basis, leading her Airmen with purpose and distinction.”



Throughout her time as squadron commander, Bean has learned and demonstrated the importance of addressing challenges head on. She recognizes that leaders must build and rally their team around unit goals, with precise prioritization and execution of team objectives, to continue to develop a stronger and more effective force.



“Lt Col Bean is constantly finding ways to step out of her comfort zone as a leader,” said Colonel Daniel Janusz, 147th Mission Support Group Commander. “Whether it’s attending Army War College or stepping out of SFS and into FSS as the Commander and Director of Personnel, she is driven to be as versed in as many things as she can to be an effective leader in the dynamic joint military environment we work in every day.”



The award is being presented to Bean during Women’s History Month–a time in which the country celebrates and honors the contributions, sacrifices and achievements made by women every day.



“It seems like every month I am reading an article about someone being ‘the first female ____,’ which is pretty inspiring,” said Bean. “While we can still be and do better, our Air Force has come a very long way since September 18, 1947.”

