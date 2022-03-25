Pa. National Guard holds Women’s History Month panel

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Air Force Maj. Ann Furman, 193rd Special Operations Force Support Squadron, 193rd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Air Force Maj. Ann Furman, 193rd Special Operations Force Support Squadron, 193rd Special Operations Wing, speaks at the State Joint Diversity Council’s Female Advancement Special Emphasis Group’s Women’s History Month panel discussion on the evolution of military culture March 23 at Fort Indiantown Gap. Three panelists, all women in leadership positions within the Pennsylvania National Guard, and about 30 guests discussed a series of questions relating to their experience of how military culture has evolved during their careers as women moved into more positions of responsibility and into combat arms roles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The State Joint Diversity Council’s Female Advancement Special Emphasis Group hosted a Women’s History Month panel discussion on the evolution of military culture here March 23.



The three panelists, all women in leadership positions within the Pennsylvania National Guard, discussed a series of questions relating to their experience of how military culture has evolved during their careers as women moved into more positions of responsibility and into combat arms roles.



“Women have proved over and over again that we are an integral part of our nation’s defense,” said Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army.



McHugh and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, were distinguished guests of the panel. Schindler delivered opening remarks while McHugh, currently the Pa. Guard’s highest ranking woman, delivered opening remarks and added to the discussion throughout the event.



“Just a few short years ago, we could mention women in key assignments by name; that’s not so simple today and that is a great thing,” said Schindler.



Schindler noted that women in the Pa. Guard serve as Stryker vehicle commanders, platoon leaders, command sergeants major, first sergeants and chief master sergeants. A total of four currently-serving commanders in the Air Guard at the rank of colonel are women, and the first female from the Pa. Guard recently graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School.



Lt. Col. Teresa Ruotolo, 213th Regional Support Group deputy commander and a panelist, said to those who would bemoan the changes in military culture related to the integration of women, the military has always been the site of social advances. The military is a part of society, so it's necessary for the military to grow and change as the rest of society does.



“I don’t think the ponytail takes away from lethality,” said Sgt. Maj. Erika Nyberg, chief medical noncommissioned officer with the 28th Infantry Division Surgeon Cell and Pennsylvania’s Joint Operations Sergeant Major.



Nyberg said she wants to be valued for her expertise and experience, not just as a woman. She pointed out it is important to not just give women a proverbial seat at the table, but to get women into the roles and positions that require a seat at the table.



“I have been blessed with great mentors, nearly all male,” said McHugh.



The panel discussed how mentorship is key for not just women, but to for service members from all underrepresented demographics moving into more leadership roles. While the panel itself and the many firsts achieved by women in the Pa. National Guard is evidence of a change in culture, the group also discussed the challenges that remain, such as achieving a balance between work and family obligations.



“My mother said you can’t have it all and she was right,” said Air Force Maj. Ann Furman, 193rd Special Operations Force Support Squadron, 193rd Special Operations Wing.



Furman explained that it is necessary to choose what to sacrifice and when from among your obligations to the Guard, your civilian job, your family and yourself.



McHugh responded that women can have it all: a successful career and a fulfilling family and social life, if they are willing to ask for help and accept that not everything will be perfect all the time.



The panel concluded by taking questions from guests, both in-person and virtual, ending on the positive and inclusive note that the issues they discussed are relevant not only to women, but to the entire force.



Events like this are important to promoting real, substantive conversations where we can tell our stories said Furman, who raised the point that women only make up about 20 percent of the total military, so there isn’t a large pool of women to draw from for leadership positions.



“I am hopeful that this event will not only educate, but also inspire some of our female junior Soldiers and Airmen so that they know, too, in the Pennsylvania National Guard the only limitation you have is your desire to do something exceptional,” said Schindler. “It’s a great time to serve as a woman in the military, and I am very proud and excited for all of our Soldiers and Airmen.”