Naval District Washington Commandant Signs SAAPM Proclamation

WASHINGTON -- In support of the 21st Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month, Naval District Washington Commandant, Rear Adm. Mike Steffen signed a proclamation, March 24, 2022.

The proclamation and the month of April’s purpose is to raise awareness and prevent sexual assault, harrassment and abuse from happening amongst civilians and military members.

“This is an extremely important month because sexual assault cases are still something we see in our military,” said Natalie Wade, region sexual assault response coordinator at the NDW Fleet and Family Support Center. “It really takes a constant conversation on how to prevent these issues from occurring.”

Throughout the month of April, NDW will be holding events such as “Wear Teal Day” on April 6, “Denim Day” on April 27 and highlighting several uniform victim advocates throughout the month via NDW’s social media channels.

“The emphasis we’re trying to get at this month relates directly to our culture of excellence, our boundaries and treating everybody with dignity and respect,” said Steffen. “We recognize everyone’s contribution preventing sexual assault from happening and respecting each other’s spaces.”

During the month of April and throughout the entire year, the SAPRO 2022 theme is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” to promote a safer DOD climate.

For more information please contact the Fleet and Family Support Center on NDW at (202)-685-0229.



For more information on events happening in NDW, visit www.facebook.com/NavDistWash.

