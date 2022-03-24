A Soldier’s sacrifice inspires a local military nurse

Courtesy Photo | Nurses who knew Capt. Jennifer Moreno maintain a memorial board in her honor. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Nurses who knew Capt. Jennifer Moreno maintain a memorial board in her honor. The board is on the seventh floor, surgical ward, at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Moreno was highlighted in this year's theme for Women's History Month. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – According to Capt. Sarah Acklen, clinical nurse with William Beaumont Army Medical Center and nurse in charge of the medical ward, Women’s History Month is important to give a time for recognition to specific accomplishments women have made over the course of American history.



“Often times when we reflect on how women have had to constantly fight against societal norms and expectations, this is the time to celebrate the contributions of the female pioneers and heroines throughout history,” said Acklen.



Acklen joined the military six years ago, in hopes of serving and treating all who give the ultimate sacrifice.



“I remember when I was in middle school when 9/11 happened and I watched as the first responders came on scene and thought to myself that I want to be in the service in such a way as to assist and treat those who were honorable,” she said. “Since then nursing has been my one true passion and I honestly feel like there wasn’t anything else I was meant to do!”



It was not an easy road to travel, as Acklen recalled her experience at her first military treatment facility assignment.



“I remember getting to (Madigan Army Medical Center), excited to serve as a nurse in the Army, and found that I was often treating family members and veterans undergoing elective procedures,” she said. “I found myself frustrated with what I was doing, expecting I would join the Army and be deployed immediately to dangerous environments and heal Soldiers while under fire.”



As intense as she wanted to be with her military service, the spirit of one female Soldier who died in combat reminded Acklen daily to take it slow. That Soldier was Capt. Jennifer Moreno.



Moreno was killed in 2013 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when a suicide bomber ambushed a compound that Moreno and her U.S. Army Special Command Operations team were returning to. In the midst of multiple explosions, Moreno went to the aid of a trapped Soldier, ultimately losing her life in the process.



Moreno began her military career as a clinical staff nurse at MAMC and volunteered to join SOCOM in 2009 after completing Army airborne training. Moreno was awarded the Combat Action Badge, Bronze Star Medal, and the Purple Heart posthumously. She was 25.



At MAMC, many nurses knew Moreno and currently maintain a large board on the seventh floor surgical ward full of pictures of Moreno to honor her memory.



“Each day I passed by her board and remembered my why, the why I joined the service, the why anyone joins the military,” said Acklen. “Her presence and sacrifice kept my passion alive to grow and learn as much as I could during my time at Madigan so that when it was my turn to take the call—I would be ready to serve those in need.”



The Department of Defense joins the nation every year in March to celebrate Women’s History Month. This year’s theme was chosen by the National Women’s History Alliance: “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” The theme is a tribute to the women of all cultures that have provided both healing and hope throughout history, sometimes at great sacrifice. Moreno is one of the featured women who embodied the theme. Rightly so, as she has definitely provided inspiration to Acklen, and many more nurses throughout our nation.