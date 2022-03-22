GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Myshae Allen, son of San Angelo Air Force veteran Master Sgt. (retired) James Allen and Eunhye Allen, won the Texas Military Youth of the Year award, March 22, 2022.
“This award recognizes teens who go above and beyond in academics, character leadership, and community service,” said Terry Killgore, 17th Force Support Squadron youth program director.
Since 1947, the Youth of the Year program has honored and celebrated the nation’s most inspiring teens and their incredible journeys.
Each year, thousands of competing youth submit a package that includes four written essays and a letter of recommendation. To win the competition, the competitors must also present a speech.
“Myshae’s speech was so passionate,” said Killgore. “It gave me goosebumps. We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see him do great things.”
Myshae will go on to compete for the National Military Youth of the Year, and advance to Washington, D.C., to attend the National Youth of the Year Gala & Celebration Dinner.
Congratulations and good luck!
