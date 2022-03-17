A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — A runner prepares her dog to take part in the St. Paddy’s Day...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — A runner prepares her dog to take part in the St. Paddy’s Day Crawl March 17, 2022. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Community members and their pets arrived at Iron Horse Park March 17, 2022, to support the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation St. Paddy’s Day Crawl.



The high winds and chilly weather didn’t stop several Soldiers, Family members, and their pets from taking part in the event held to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on post. As the start of the race drew closer, more people and pets showed up dressed in layers while others braved the cold in shorts and a light jacket.



Brennyn Bryce, a Soldier, came out to support the event by supporting his wife, Haylee, and her friend who ran the race. Bryce said he runs each day for physical training, so he passed on running the event. He wanted to support his wife and her friend, even if it meant standing out in the cold, waiting for them to finish. Bryce said it was warming for him to support his wife and her friend. She echoed those sentiments when she said what it meant for her to have him out there cheering her on.



“I normally don’t run events like this, and I actually asked my husband to do the race with me,” Haylee Bryce said. “My husband said he would run with me, but after running PT he didn’t think he would want to do it, so my friend decided she and I would run the race. We decided about two weeks ago that we would do this and here we are ready to run.”



Angel Morales, a Soldier, said this was the first time he ran in an event like this. Being from Chicago, he said it was colder in Chicago than here and the race wouldn’t affect him. He said he was glad to have an activity to do because he likes taking on new challenges and trying new things.



After the national anthem was played, the runners and their pets took off from the starting line, and the only thing that mattered was getting to the finish line.