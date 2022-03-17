Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

    Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — A runner prepares her dog to take part in the St. Paddy’s Day...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    By Walt Johnson

    Mountaineer staff

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Community members and their pets arrived at Iron Horse Park March 17, 2022, to support the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation St. Paddy’s Day Crawl.

    The high winds and chilly weather didn’t stop several Soldiers, Family members, and their pets from taking part in the event held to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on post. As the start of the race drew closer, more people and pets showed up dressed in layers while others braved the cold in shorts and a light jacket.

    Brennyn Bryce, a Soldier, came out to support the event by supporting his wife, Haylee, and her friend who ran the race. Bryce said he runs each day for physical training, so he passed on running the event. He wanted to support his wife and her friend, even if it meant standing out in the cold, waiting for them to finish. Bryce said it was warming for him to support his wife and her friend. She echoed those sentiments when she said what it meant for her to have him out there cheering her on.

    “I normally don’t run events like this, and I actually asked my husband to do the race with me,” Haylee Bryce said. “My husband said he would run with me, but after running PT he didn’t think he would want to do it, so my friend decided she and I would run the race. We decided about two weeks ago that we would do this and here we are ready to run.”

    Angel Morales, a Soldier, said this was the first time he ran in an event like this. Being from Chicago, he said it was colder in Chicago than here and the race wouldn’t affect him. He said he was glad to have an activity to do because he likes taking on new challenges and trying new things.

    After the national anthem was played, the runners and their pets took off from the starting line, and the only thing that mattered was getting to the finish line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:16
    Story ID: 417116
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl
    A cold St. Paddy’s Day Crawl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom
    community
    u.s. army
    st. patrick’s day
    DFMWR
    hqamc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT