ACS manager, retired officer shares story for Women’s History Month

Hope and authenticity were the themes of Fort McCoy’s Women’s History Month event.



The installation hosted its Women’s History Month event March 17 at McCoy’s Community Center. The guest speaker was Army Community Service Program Manager Sylvia Lopez.



Lopez shared her story, starting with her childhood as the daughter of immigrant parents growing up in a rough Los Angeles neighborhood.



She said one of the first influential women in her life was a teacher. She said she can’t recall her name any longer, but the teacher taught her how to use a dictionary, helping her with her English and helping turn her into the unofficial translator for her parents (and sometimes others in the neighborhood).



Lopez said that she and her mother had very different versions of success.



“For her, I would be successful if I knew how to cook, clean, and raise a family with a good man,” Lopez said. “Now, I didn’t completely disagree with that logic ... but I was too busy devouring those Encyclopedia Brittanicas that my Dad had brought and the books that showed me a life beyond the invisible walls of South Central Los Angeles.”



“That’s when I first realized what hope felt like, when I first realized I could have a different life than what I grew up in,” Lopez said. “Never underestimate the power of hope.”



She said her mother didn’t support her ambition to go to college, viewing it as another four years of another mouth to feed. Lopez said she went anyway, working at the same time to help support her family, until she realized the commute and workload were unsustainable.



Lopez said her mother suggested she join the Army along with her cousin Tony so that he could look after her. Her cousin wasn’t able to join the Army, but she retired with 30 years of service.



She said being flexible and adaptable was what allowed her to serve so long and land on her feet.



“It’s OK to change your mind, if nobody’s told you that,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she ran into trouble during her Army career when she kept the two halves of her life too separate. She said she was considering leaving the Army because she didn’t think it was a good fit for her anymore. Her husband, who also served, asked if she was having problems with her Soldiers, and she realized she didn’t really know any of them. He suggested she bring the Sylvia he knew along with her to drill weekend and let them get to know her.



“Things started to change. I became more engaged,” Lopez said. “I started fostering connections, meaningful and caring relationships with my peers, really getting to know my Soldiers, and it felt good. It felt really good.



“I feel that being able to change my mind about what it means to lead and how to lead is what really helped me get there,” she said. “I was able to lead authentically.”



Living and leading authentically is the advice Lopez said she wanted to pass on to others.



“If you feel like you are leaving the best parts of you behind while leading, don’t,” she said.



She thanked some of the figures in her life who had led her authentically, including the teacher who taught her about dictionaries, mentors who fostered her during her youth, and her mother.



“If you know a woman, work with a woman, love a woman, and you see they’re not bringing their best self forward, consider having a talk with them about true, authentic leadership in order to make our world a better place,” Lopez said.



Women’s History Month is held every March to celebrate the achievements and contributions that women and girls have made to American society. For more information about Women’s History Month, visit www.womenhistorymonth.gov or www.defense.gov/Spotlights/womens-history-month/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 16:45 Story ID: 417110 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACS manager, retired officer shares story for Women’s History Month, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.