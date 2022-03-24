West Point celebrates Founders Day, former NFL player Villanueva guest speaks

Photo By Jorge Garcia | Alejandro Villanueva, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2010 graduate, and former...... read more read more Photo By Jorge Garcia | Alejandro Villanueva, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2010 graduate, and former National Football League offensive tackle, took to the podium as a guest speaker and shared wisdom with cadets as they celebrated West Pointʼs origins during the Founders Day dinner March 16 at the Cadet Mess Hall. see less | View Image Page

On March 16, 1802, West Point became an institution of higher learning for people who aspired to join the U.S. Army. Since that day, numerous officers have etched their names in the history books immortalizing their selfless service. Thus, every year, West Point pays homage to Thomas Jeffersonʼs emboldened signature that solidified the academyʼs transcendence. And so, cadets, officers and Soldiers convened at the Cadet Mess Hall to celebrate Founders Day March 16 at the U.S. Military Academy.



“We are here to celebrate West Pointʼs founding. To honor the legacy of what you are now a part of and to reinforce our commitment to the values of Duty, Honor and Country,ˮ Maj. Terrance Shields, an executive officer at West Point, said. “Thank you for what you're doing and what you will do for our nation as a member of this Long Gray Line.ˮ



Each year, West Point personnel and graduates speak on behalf of the academyʼs establishment during Founders Day. Hence, Alejandro Villanueva, USMA Class of 2010 graduate, and former National Football League offensive tackle, took the podium as a guest speaker and shared wisdom with cadets as they celebrated West Pointʼs origins.



“Traditions fall under the reality of all truths,ˮ Villanueva said. “And tonight, we gathered to celebrate the anniversary of this beloved institution, a cornerstone of our nation’s history.ˮ



Prior to Jefferson’s signed decree, West Point stood as a fort where military members studied field artillery and engineering. Understanding the strategic significance of West Pointʼs high ground over the Hudson River, Jefferson signed the Military Peace Establishment Act, posted a corps of engineers at the academy, and cemented West Pointʼs establishment in the annals of American history.



In 1902, the first celebrated Founders Day dinner took place on March 16, honoring a centuryʼs worth of cadets and their contributions to the countryʼs defense. Since then, the formal event has been a staple to commemorate the academyʼs founding and remember the ultimate sacrifices made by graduates who defended the nation.



The history and significance of Founders Day allowed Class of 2023 Cadet Hannah Lamb to reflect on her nearly three-year journey at the academy.



“Taking time to reflect on and remember our place in the Long Gray Line is important amidst hectic days when it’s easy to forget it,ˮ Lamb said. “Hearing from recent graduates and singing the Alma Mater with my peers never fails to ground me and remind me why I’m here.ˮ



As the event continued, waves of cheers and applause echoed throughout the mess hall as cadets took in Villanuevaʼs sage advice on what it means to represent the Army and leave an impactful mark on the Long Gray Line.



“The Army expects more out of you and in order to make sure that law holds true, you will be reminded of the failures and mistakes of those whoʼve gone before you,ˮ Villanueva said. “Embrace the pressure and responsibility and leverage your network of friendships. That will help you navigate through tough challenges.ˮ



As the event culminated, everyone stood and sang the Alma Mater in exaltation of these storied halls that nurtured and cultivated thousands of leaders who have left their mark on history, in and outside the military.



“Being a leader can be very lonely sometimes. The nature of your profession will require tremendous valor and huge sacrifices. Your faith can help you bring peace in the midst of chaos,ˮ Villanueva concluded. “And, lastly, before you graduate, understand what it means to be an American, for when the time comes to face your enemy, your love for one another will become your enemyʼs greatest fear.ˮ