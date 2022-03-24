Fort McCoy honors female leaders during Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and Fort McCoy women are leading the way.



Two members of Fort McCoy leadership shared their thoughts about their careers and personal experiences in honor of Women’s History Month.

Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security Director Virginia Egli recently joined Fort McCoy. She’s worked for more than 20 years as a Department of the Army civilian, focused primarily on management, security and intelligence.



She’s also served 27 years in uniform, as both an enlisted service member and a commissioned officer. She’s currently commander of the 333rd Military Police Brigade based in Farmingdale, N.Y.



Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Director Liane Haun has spent her entire career at Fort McCoy, starting as a contractor before transitioning to civilian service and working her way up to her present position. She took the role of director in 2015.



Egli said that both her civilian and military career fields have typically been male-dominated in the past



“I was fortunate to have excellent mentors throughout my career that were helpful in navigating challenges within the organizational culture,” Egli said.



Haun said the civil engineering field has also been a traditionally male field, but she never felt out of place during either college or work years or viewed her choice as trail-blazing.



“We never saw ourselves as male vs. female,” she said. “We were all just students trying to become engineers.”



Haun said she served as the president of the Society of Women Engineers at her college, but she encouraged men to join the group, too, wanting to boost camaraderie and cooperation among her peers.



The majority of DPW employees are currently men, but Haun she was encouraged to see more women joining the ranks, including three other female engineers and more women working in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) roles.



Diversity is important in any career field because it brings a wide variety of experiences and backgrounds to the table.



“I think it’s important for everyone to know that a career field is not gender-based,” Haun said. She pointed out that in the past, nursing has been traditionally dominated by women. “Why can’t men be nurses? Why can’t women be engineers or heavy equipment operators or electricians or welders if that’s what they like to do?”



Egli said a female historical figure she admires is Condoleezza Rice, former national security adviser and former secretary of state. She also included retired Gen. Colin Powell, another former secretary of state, saying she admired both “for their commitment to National Security and epitome of professionalism through diplomacy.”



Both Egli and Haun advised other women to remain true to themselves while searching for success.



“Remain authentic to yourself, ethics, morals, and values,” Egli said.



“My suggestion to women who are looking to enter a male-dominated career field is to enjoy it and make sure you’re selecting something that you like to do,” Haun said. “Because when you like to do it, you become more confident in it. It’s easier to become part of a team.”



“Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the generations of trailblazing women and girls who have built our nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our character as a people,” states the 2022 White House proclamation on Women’s History Month.



For more information, visit www.womenhistorymonth.gov or www.defense.gov/Spotlights/womens-history-month/.

