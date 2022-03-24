West Point honors achievements, contributions of women during observance

The U.S. Military Academy hosted a Womenʼs History Month observance luncheon March 17 in the Grand Ballroom at the West Point Club. The event was open to staff, faculty and cadets around West Point, and it highlighted the achievements of women in the world.



“It is important that we focus on the contributions and achievements of women throughout history, in our military and society,ˮ said Master Sgt. Andrew Baumgartner, the USMA Equal Opportunity advisor. “Our goal is to reach everybody we can with the impact of women everywhere, so we made sure that anyone who wanted to attend was able to attend this event.ˮ



Women's History Month has been observed annually in the United States since 1987. Baumgartner said how significant this event was to the Army community at West Point.



“We are shaping the culture and developing leaders of character starting within the Corps of Cadets, and these messages can help fine-tune that right attitude,ˮ Baumgartner said. “These messages, of strong women and service, can bring awareness and understanding of the differences and strengths that we all have.ˮ



Baumgartner also explained how proud he was of the planning and coordinating from his team that contributed to the success of the event.



“This all took many people working together for many months to arrive here today,” Baumgartner said. “The cadets and staff worked hard to make all this happen.”



The guest speaker for the observance was Rochelle Lindsay, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, former U.S. Marine commissioned officer, Harvard Kennedy School alumni and currently the associate vice president of Basketball Strategy and Analytics at the National Basketball Association.



“I just want to thank you all for your service and for being here,ˮ Lindsay said. “It is truly an honor to speak with you today.ˮ



Lindsay said she appreciated the opportunity to share stories of her life in and out of the military.



The Brigade Respect Captain, Cadet Menna Mohamed, said she was truly inspired by the guest speakerʼs message.



“Events like these are important because it helps us share the history of women all around the world, strong women,ˮ Mohamed said. “Her story uplifted me because she overcame many challenges as a woman and an officer.ˮ



Mohamed explained that she thought Lindsayʼs story was very compelling and heartfelt.



“When she told us how life changed from going into the military to fighting to overcome cancer, I was greatly moved by everything she said,ˮ Mohamed said. “I learned that you never know where life is heading, but that is why we prepare for life's many different trajectories.ˮ



At the end of the observance, Lindsay was called to be recognized for her achievements and was given a token of appreciation by cadets at West Point.



“We gave a small gesture to thank her, a sword and a coin,ˮ Mohamed said. “They symbolize many things for us, so I was honored to present the award to Lindsay.ˮ



Mohamed went on to say that she hoped everyone walked away from the event with increased gratitude for womenʼs impact everywhere.



“I hope people left with a new perspective or maybe a different understanding of women in history and today than they didnʼt have before,ˮ Mohamed concluded.

