14th HRSC Soldiers observe Women’s History Month

Female Soldiers serving in the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, stand together during their breakfast and program where they observed Women's History Month, March 23, 2022 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Soldiers gave a presentation honoring historical women who influence them.

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st Theater Sustainment Command held a Women’s History Month observance here, March 23.



The Soldiers developed an informal program celebrating women’s contributions to our nation while sharing muffins and coffee.



“Soldiers gave a presentation designed to honor women who shaped and continue to shape our nation,” explained Sgt. Maj. Erika Bravo, plans and operations sergeant major, 14th HRSC, 1st TSC.



Three Soldiers were selected before the event to choose a woman or group of women who they feel are inspirational and provide a brief presentation to the group about that woman or group.



Cpl. Kevin Belendes, human resources specialist, 14th HRSC, said, “I selected the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.”



He described their struggle for pay equity and how they won a lawsuit demanding equal pay.



Spc. Tatiana Morales, human resources specialist, 14th HRSC, chose Frida Kahlo, the first Mexican artist to sell a painting for one million dollars. Many of her paintings are brightly colored self-portraits.



Finally, Spc. James Anderson, information technology specialist, 14th HRSC, highlighted Amelia Earhart because he comes from a family of aviators. Earhart was famously the first woman pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.



The program continued with a guest speaker who shared what inspires and pushes her to serve in the Army.



Master Sgt. Nicole Shields, operations sergeant, 1st TSC, spoke to the group about her 22 years of Army service. She joined the Army along with her brother and two sisters but is the only one who continues to serve. They all enlisted and were trained as automated logistical specialists.



She shared highlights and challenges from her time in service.



“My third deployment to Iraq was my first as a mother, and by far the most difficult,” she said.



Shields had to learn to trust others to help care for her daughter, and that was tough for the operations sergeant, but great battle buddies and a supportive family always came through for her.



“My mother, aunts, grandmother and daughter all inspire me to keep going,” she said.



Then she shared a message to all female Soldiers, “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something because you are a woman. It’s on you to prove them wrong.”



The program closed with participants receiving blank “certificates of appreciation” to fill out and present to a woman in their life who inspires them.