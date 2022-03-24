Commissaries, exchanges to honor service, sacrifice of Vietnam War-era veterans

Courtesy Photo | Select commissaries and exchanges worldwide are planning recognition events to honor...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Select commissaries and exchanges worldwide are planning recognition events to honor veterans, surviving spouses and their families for Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Select commissaries and exchanges worldwide are planning recognition events to honor veterans, surviving spouses and their families for Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29.



Vietnam War-era veterans who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 will receive commemorative lapel pins. Participants are advised to check with their local commissaries and exchanges for scheduled ceremonies.



Defense Commissary Agency Director and CEO Bill Moore said it is only right that commissaries join the nation in recognizing the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War-era veterans and their families.



“When our nation called, they answered,” Moore said. “We at DeCA are privileged to acknowledge their proud legacy of service. We also want to continue welcoming the millions of eligible veterans and their caregivers who are now authorized to shop on-base.”



Approximately 9 million U.S. military members served on active duty during the Vietnam War era. Out of the 2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam, more than 58,000 were killed and more than 304,000 were wounded.



Vietnam Veterans Day was first established by presidential proclamation in 2012 leading to the start of annual observance events in 2014. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 further established the events as a national observance to recognize Vietnam War-era veterans for their service.



At DeCA, supporting the military is part of the DNA of its workforce, with more than 65 percent of commissary employees having a direct connection to the military as a veteran, a retiree, a military family member or a reservist.



“We appreciate the opportunity to serve our military veterans because we’re in essence honoring family,” Moore said. “My dad was a Vietnam combat vet, so this is personal for me. He became disabled as a result of his service, like so many of his fellow Vietnam veterans. They deserve the honor and respect of our nation for their selfless service and sacrifice in that war.



“On this special day, March 29, we are taking time out to honor our Vietnam War-era veterans,” he added. “And for any of those vets who are disabled and can shop in our stores, we want to reach out to them and let them know the commissary is here to deliver savings on their grocery bill.”



To learn more about the National Vietnam War Commemoration effort, go to their website (http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/).

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.