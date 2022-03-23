AWC Series: Stress

For the past two plus years Soldiers, Spouses and Families have been taxed and stressed by the ever changing environment and threat of COVID. Finding ways to manage these stressors can be life changing.



Stress is the physical or mental response to an external cause, such as having a lot of homework or having an illness. A stressor may be a one-time or short-term occurrence, or it can happen repeatedly over a long time. It can be positive or negative, your body cannot tell the difference.



Learning what causes or triggers your stress and what coping techniques work for you can help reduce your anxiety and improve your daily life. It may take trial and error to discover what works best for you.



The health educators at the Army Wellness Center use the HeartMath emWave 2 to measure stress through coherence and perceived stress. With this information the health educator will go through different methods of stress management with their client.



Coherence is a synchronization between the heart, respiratory system, blood pressure rhythms and heart rate variability pattern. Creating a coherent state can provide calm, clear thinking and good immune system function.



The health educator will also go over several methods to achieve coherence throughout your stress management sessions. These methods include breathing techniques, mindfulness techniques, guided imagery and neuroplasticity.



At the end of every session there will be about 10-15 minutes where you can work on that day’s technique while also getting a massage in their state of the art chair. If you would like to book an appointment for stress management please contact the Army Wellness Center.



If you’re interested in the specific techniques, you will be taught; Diaphragmatic breathing, Equal breathing, Affirmations, Ocean Breathing, Attitude Breathing, Guided Imagery, Mantras, Meditation, and Neuroplasticity. These are taught progressively, so that each session builds on the last. Giving you the tools to calm your body in any situation and improve your overall health.



For more information on all the AWC can provide you/your unit please check out this link: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/healthyliving/al/Pages/ArmyWellnessCenters.aspx

Or call the Fort Knox AWC : 502-626-0408

BLDG 1489, 545 Eisenhower Ave.

Fort Knox, KY 40121

Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 14:16 Story ID: 417019 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AWC Series: Stress, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.