AFCLC Offers Introduction to Russia Culture Course with Certificate on Culture Guide App

Photo By AFCLC Maxwell

The Air Force Culture and Language Center now offers a new “Introduction to Russia Culture” Course on its free Culture Guide mobile app, untethered from government IT platforms. This course coincides with AFCLC’s vision to lead the U.S. Air Force in building a cross-culturally competent total force to meet the demands of the a dynamic global mission.



Upon completing the course, Airmen and Guardians will receive a Certificate of Completion to upload to their learning record.



In his modified Action Orders, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown instructed Air Force organizations to “instill Airmen with a competitive mindset required to develop novel operating concepts to deter aggressive behavior, transform forces and capabilities to meet emerging and future demands, and position the USAF to fight and win.”



AFCLC’s Russia course provides foundational information on basic concepts and practices enhancing our cross-cultural competence in interacting with Russian nationals. The two-part course teaches key Culture General terminology while also focusing specifically on Russian culture using the framework of the 12 Domains of Culture.



The Russia course is a 40-minute, self-paced, asynchronous offering accessible on the Culture Guide mobile app.



In the Culture General portion of the course, students will learn:

- How to define “Culture”

- How to define the Domains of Culture

- What is meant by the term “Worldview”

- How to relate the 12 Domains of Culture to Russian culture



In the Culture Specific portion of the course, students will learn:

- Basics of Russian culture

- Political and social aspects of Russia

- Language and communication in Russia

- Living in Russia

- Economics and technology in Russia

- Education in Russia



AFCLC’s Culture Guide app is available to all military service members and civilians through the App Store and Google Play, and it is safe for Department of Defense mobile devices.



For iOS users, access the app and course here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/culture-guide/id1001309672



For Android users, access the app and course here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bah.afclc&hl=en