The U.S. Coast Guard decommissioned three Island-class patrol boats, March 22, in a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, attended the ceremony and commemorated 102 years of combined active service by USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), Monomoy (WPB 1326), and Wrangell (WPB 1332).



“For nearly two decades, these cutters and the Coast Guardsmen that crewed them have worked closely with our [U.S. Naval Forces Central Command] partners and served as the heart of Coast Guard operations in the Middle East,” said Smith.



Maui was originally homeported in Miami and conducted counter-narcotics and other law enforcement activities near United States for 18 years.



Monomoy was previously homeported in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. The ship helped secure New York City’s harbor immediately following terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.



In 2004, Maui and Monomoy arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet region where they have remained for the next 18 years in support of U.S. 5th Fleet maritime security operations.



Previously homeported in Portland, Maine, Wrangell conducted counter-narcotics and maritime patrol operations along the East Coast of the United States before deploying to the Middle East in 2003.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 09:54 Story ID: 416991 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 81 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Decommissions 3 Cutters in Bahrain, by CPO Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.