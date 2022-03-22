Munitions Manager finds success through F-AMMO-LY network

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Tiffany Porterfield, command munitions manager, Headquarters, Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Tiffany Porterfield, command munitions manager, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, sings the National Anthem during a community event. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Department of Defense workplace surveys report that female Airmen often face challenges when placed in career fields traditionally comprised of mostly males. For one senior non-commissioned officer, the ability to speak up for justice and network with fellow female Airmen brought great success, while shattering assumptions and biases.



“Existing in the AMMO career field as long I have has invalidated the perception that women can’t make it in this demanding and technically advanced career field,” said Master Sgt. Tiffany Porterfield, command munitions manager, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command. “I have seen my unit grow into a collaborative family where all munitions systems specialists support each other.”



March is Women’s History Month, a time to commemorate and celebrate the vital role of women in American history and in our United States Air Force. Porterfield is one Airman who is using her voice and drive to make positive change today, setting her place among those historic trailblazers of the past.



Porterfield has served in the Air Force for over 14 years. Prior to being assigned here, she served at assignments at Kadena Air Base, Japan; Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina; Kunsan Air Base, Korea; Homestead Air Reserve Base, Miami; and Creech Air Force Base, Nevada.



“The military has always had a strong presence in my family, and I’ve always had the desire to serve,” said Porterfield. “I love to travel and learn new things, and the Air Force was the perfect way for me to do both in addition to paying for my education.”



Porterfield learned many lessons from each of her assignments. In some instances, she was in the awkward position of having to report unprofessional behavior towards women in her career field.



“I can say that when you are a young Airman and someone in a supervisory role makes unprofessional comments, or worse, exploits their positional power, things can go from good to bad fairly quickly,” said Porterfield. “It can be challenging enough to stand up for yourself in normal circumstances, but when this person who is supposed to be guiding and nurturing your career exhibits this type of behavior, it becomes more complex, and it can leave you feeling ostracized, isolated and full of self-doubt.”



To overcome this hurdle, Porterfield relied on advice from her parents and peers in order to report the behavior and build a network of support.



“My parents taught me to speak up for what is right, to respect myself and others, and that sometimes your word is all you have, so make sure it means something,” said Porterfield. “In order to work through these tough situations, I created what I dubbed my ‘F-AMMO-LY,’ a network of mostly women in the AMMO career field. We made the choice to stand up for each other.”



As Porterfield developed, she learned that she was a strong, civic-minded leader and liked to advocate for all who struggled in some way.



Porterfield is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic organization that provides for the welfare of the wives, daughters, mothers, widows, sisters, and other relatives of Master Masons. It is devoted to religious, charitable and educational endeavors.



“As a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, I have had the pleasure of visiting orphanages stateside and overseas to spend time with children, and I have hosted dinners for Airmen living in the dorms that wanted to get a free home cooked meal,” said Porterfield. “This type of mentorship is very rewarding for me.”



Porterfield has also worked as a volunteer victim advocate in order to support the community.



“Being able to support a person in need is very rewarding,” said Porterfield. “Not everyone who goes through challenges has the kind of support available to us in the Air Force.”



Porterfield has observed the Air Force improve greatly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. She has experienced a much better work environment cultivated within the munitions career field.



“I believe it has improved, however I think there is a lot more work to do,” said Porterfield. “There needs to be more on-going conversations about the hard things. Women are often faced with the challenge of balancing their time to be good mothers and great Airmen.”



Porterfield points out that supervisors can really help the Air Force create a positive work environment for everyone.



“There is still a feeling of having to work two to three times as hard as coworkers in other demographic groups to compete,” said Porterfield. “I encourage all Airmen, especially supervisors, to check in with your people. Don’t be afraid to have difficult conversations, and listen to gain understanding.”



Porterfield’s experiences have provided great motivation in her continued path to grow as a leader.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in Security Management with an Information Technology focus from American Military University. She also has a certification in Homeland Security. Porterfield is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Executive Leadership, and she plans to open a wellness center someday that would offer counseling through music therapy and other artistic practices such as poetry to help those with mental health issues.



The Air Force has taught Porterfield a great deal about overcoming challenges to achieve success.



“The most rewarding thing about serving in the Air Force is seeing people who were once struggling, now thriving in leadership roles,” said Porterfield. “My advice to all Airmen is to be true to yourself. If you know something is wrong, advocate for what is right. At the end of the day, it will be that strength and resiliency that will carry you through life and inspire others.”



Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of stories in honor of Women’s History Month that highlight extraordinary women from across Air Force Materiel Command who are making history today.