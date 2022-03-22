Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Robel Campbell

    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Robel Campbell

    Capt. Robel Campbell is a U.S. Army Reserve officer who serves as a Reverse Engineer

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Hometown: Dayton, Ohio
    Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)
    Unit: Company C, 1st Cyber Battalion
    Duty title: Reverse Engineer and Analytic Support Officer
    (NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)

    QUICK SKETCH:
    -- Has earned five Offensive Security Certifications and holds the title of Offensive Security Certified Expert3 (OSCE3)
    -- With a degree in criminology and no formal technical training, progressed from a help desk position to Penetration Tester to Reverse Engineer in less than four years
    -- As a first lieutenant, served successfully as a brigade Information Management officer-in-charge – a position normally filled by a major
    -- Has taught malware analysis to active Army Cyber Protection Team members
    -- Wrestled for nearly 15 years, competing for Ohio State University and the All-Army Wrestling Team

    ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:
    “I enjoy being a part of a team composed of people with such a diverse set of skills in the cybersecurity domain, who also share my passion for cyber. The cyber threat landscape is always changing and there is an endless amount of knowledge to gain which is challenging yet rewarding as you accomplish the mission with your team.”

    ON HOW, AS AN ARMY RESERVE OFFICER, HE FEELS HIS CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:
    “All the training and job experience I have obtained over the years has been pivotal in my success within an Army cyber team. It has “fast-tracked” me in such a way that I never had to start from zero to become cyber trained prior to joining the unit. Coupled with my leadership experience as an officer, it has made me a more confident and competent instructor as well.”

    ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING HIS ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:
    “The most fulfilling part about this tour with Army Cyber is learning from people smarter than myself. The most challenging part is learning how cyber operations work on the job.”

    ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY RESERVE -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:
    “If you are looking for an opportunity to gain some in-demand cyber skills and get paid to do so, Army Cyber is where it’s at. I know many folks who are looking for a way into cybersecurity, and joining Army Cyber can be the ticket they need. It’s by no means an easy path, but it is highly rewarding for those who stick with it and get the most out of the training and experience.”

    -----

    ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.

    Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

    ARCYBER on the web: https://www.arcyber.army.mil
    ARCYBER on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arcyber
    ARCYBER on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command
    Army.mil cyber page: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

    Members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard in the Signal, Cyber, Military Intelligence, Information Operations, Electronic Warfare, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations fields interested in tours with Army Cyber Command can get more information at https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Careers/Reserve-Component-Tours-with-Army-Cyber/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:06
    Story ID: 416903
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Robel Campbell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

