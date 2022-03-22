CYBER SNAPSHOT: Capt. Robel Campbell

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Robel Campbell is a U.S. Army Reserve officer who serves as a Reverse Engineer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Robel Campbell is a U.S. Army Reserve officer who serves as a Reverse Engineer and Analytic Support Officer. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)

Unit: Company C, 1st Cyber Battalion

Duty title: Reverse Engineer and Analytic Support Officer

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Has earned five Offensive Security Certifications and holds the title of Offensive Security Certified Expert3 (OSCE3)

-- With a degree in criminology and no formal technical training, progressed from a help desk position to Penetration Tester to Reverse Engineer in less than four years

-- As a first lieutenant, served successfully as a brigade Information Management officer-in-charge – a position normally filled by a major

-- Has taught malware analysis to active Army Cyber Protection Team members

-- Wrestled for nearly 15 years, competing for Ohio State University and the All-Army Wrestling Team



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“I enjoy being a part of a team composed of people with such a diverse set of skills in the cybersecurity domain, who also share my passion for cyber. The cyber threat landscape is always changing and there is an endless amount of knowledge to gain which is challenging yet rewarding as you accomplish the mission with your team.”



ON HOW, AS AN ARMY RESERVE OFFICER, HE FEELS HIS CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

“All the training and job experience I have obtained over the years has been pivotal in my success within an Army cyber team. It has “fast-tracked” me in such a way that I never had to start from zero to become cyber trained prior to joining the unit. Coupled with my leadership experience as an officer, it has made me a more confident and competent instructor as well.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING HIS ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“The most fulfilling part about this tour with Army Cyber is learning from people smarter than myself. The most challenging part is learning how cyber operations work on the job.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY RESERVE -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“If you are looking for an opportunity to gain some in-demand cyber skills and get paid to do so, Army Cyber is where it’s at. I know many folks who are looking for a way into cybersecurity, and joining Army Cyber can be the ticket they need. It’s by no means an easy path, but it is highly rewarding for those who stick with it and get the most out of the training and experience.”



-----



