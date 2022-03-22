Vietnam War veterans can receive lapel pin at NEX stores

Courtesy Photo | In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, free lapel pins will be...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, free lapel pins will be distributed on Mar. 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at select NEX locations on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, free lapel pins will be distributed on Mar. 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at select NEX locations on a first-come, first-serve basis. The lapel pins will be given to Vietnam veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, while supplies last.



“This is the fifth year in a row that the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has distributed the lapel pins in its NEX stores on National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator for NEXCOM. “We are honored to welcome these heroes into our store and present them with a lapel pin to thank them for their service and sacrifice. Our store associates look forward to this day each year as many of them are veterans themselves or have a family member that is a veteran.”



On Mar. 28, 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. For more information on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.