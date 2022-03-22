NSA Naples Wins CNIC Small Fire Department of the Year Award

(NAPLES, Italy) - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire and Emergency Services (FES) Department was recognized for winning multiple fire and emergency services annual awards.



NSA Naples has been named the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Small Fire Department of the Year and Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Small Fire Department of the Year for 2021.



These regional and Navy-wide level annual awards reward the category of small fire departments from across the fleet for achieving the highest degree of excellence in supporting fire protection and command missions.



The fire department and its 85 personnel, which include military, civilian, and Italian nationals, were recognized for excellence in a range of areas, including: emergency response performance; department level recognition, accreditation and certifications; customer outreach and public education; training and education; innovation and initiatives in safety, health and quality of life; fire prevention inspections, engineering, code compliance and enforcement; community and public education programs; and innovativeness.



“I am extremely proud of our fire department and how they have continued to provide world class fire and emergency services to support more than 10,000 community members living and working onboard NSA Naples,” said Capt. James Stewart, commanding officer of NSA Naples. “The award, won collectively as a team, is a testament to what our firefighters are able to do on a daily basis in order to meet the NSA Naples mission of sustaining the fleet, enabling the fighter, and supporting the family.”



The NSA Naples Installation Fire Chief, Nicholas Panzica, spoke with pride about his team’s big win and their many accomplishments over the past two years.



“Everybody strives for the best,” said Panzica. “There are different missions from each base across the fleet, but when you look at fire prevention, the safety of the people, the responses that we provide including customer feedback ---that has really helped our team win these awards.”



NSA Naples’ Fire Department also received the Accredited Agency status from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) on June 14, 2021. This is the first time that NSA Naples has received the accreditation award since its inception in 1956. According to the Center for Public Safety Excellence, agencies become accredited after peer review of fire and emergency services departmental accreditation documents, completion of an onsite assessment, and participation in a public hearing before the CFAI. The CFAI accreditation for NSA Naples is valid for five years.



NSA Naples FES Department staff also attributed a significant part of their Navy-wide and regional wins to earning the accreditation status.



The mission of the FES Department at NSA Naples is to provide fire and emergency services to protect the lives and property of residents and visitors of NSA Naples from the adverse effects of fires, hazardous conditions, and other emergencies.



NSA Naples’ FES departmental staff said that they are determined to maintain their winning reputation.



Panzica stressed that one of the greatest strengths is continuing such excellence with the understanding that current and future FES personnel are going to be the ones who will be maintaining the success of the departmental, regional, and command level missions, including the CFAI accreditation.



“We would like to carry on that tradition and keep that trophy at U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples,” said Panzica.



NSA Naples FES Department will continue on to represent the Navy and compete at the Department of Defense level.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 07:16 Story ID: 416890 Location: NAPLES, IT