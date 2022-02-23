Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Black History Month

NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) Norfolk celebrated Black History Month throughout the month of February.

NAVSTA Norfolk’s galley crew held a special meal Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in honor of Black History Month.

“My crew takes great honor in celebrating different cultures and taking the opportunity to learn and embrace different races and historical people and events,” said Chief Culinary Specialist (CSC) Victor Nunezmarte, the galley’s leading chief petty officer.

Black History Month is an annual celebration that dates back to 1976 when president Gerald Ford officially designated the month of February to recognize and commemorate the central role and achievements the African American community has contributed to our history. This year, the United States Navy came together to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Black History month, themed “Black Health and Wellness”.

“Being able to celebrate the historical achievements of black entrepreneurs and service members past makes me proud,” said Chief Warrant Officer Three (CWO3) Nicole Cambell. “If it wasn’t for them and all the struggles they’ve overcome I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today. Our ancestors have paved the way and things are consistently improving more and more every day.”

Cambell and Nunezmarte were in charge of overseeing the entirety of the special meal preparations for the Black History Month Celebration. Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class (CS2), Ervin Riddick, made a special cake in honor of the event.

The month of February is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements and positive impact the Black American community have had on our country and Department of Defense (DOD). The origin of Black history month is associated with the initial celebrations of Negro History week dating back to the second week of February, 1926.

When asked why Black History Month is so important, Nunezmarte said “It is a time to recognize not only the sacrifices and struggles of the past that the black community have overcame, but to acknowledge the life we have ahead of us because of them. The past is a huge motivation to never give up on fighting for an even better future.”

For more information or to learn more about Black History Month visit www.defense.gov.

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.21.2022 Story ID: 416820 Location: VA, US