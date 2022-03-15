Viper team recognizes women in ranks

Photo By Sgt. Preston Malizia | The command team of the 1-3rd Attack “Viper” Battalion address the women in the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Preston Malizia | The command team of the 1-3rd Attack “Viper” Battalion address the women in the battalion during exercise Saber Strike 22 to celebrate Women’s history month at Lielvarde Air Base, March 15, 2022. 1-3rd Attack Battalion provides the U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a ready and lethal combat aviation force, capable of rapidly projecting forces across the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Preston Malizia) see less | View Image Page

Lielvarde Air Base, LATVIA - "Women's history month is an opportunity for us to recognize and champion the incredible contributions women have made in the Armed Forces," said Lt. Col. David Roman, commander, 1-3rd Attack "Viper" Battalion. The Viper team took a moment during exercise Saber Strike 22 to celebrate Women's history month at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia, on March 15, 2022.



The U.S. Army recognizes National Women's History Month in March. Since the Revolutionary War, women have played vital roles and have remained critical members of the Army team. Women's History Month honors the struggles and successes of women throughout the Army's history.



"It is difficult to be a part of the beginning of something," said Roman. He discussed women's contributions in recent years as the Army lifted gender restrictions in the military and more women received assignments to combat arms units, including attack battalions.



"I serve so I can make sure my family, friends, children, and children's children can live in a country where they are free," said 1st Lt. Paige Ziegler, CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilot and Echo Company commander, 1-3rd Attack Battalion. "To say what they feel, be whomever they want, and believe in whatever God they believe in."



The command team of the Viper Battalion is proud to recognize the women of the Armed Forces past and present who serve selflessly, demonstrating bravery, honor, and duty to the Nation. They are committed to the inclusive nature of our organization.



For some, like Spc. Keara Park, aviation survivability equipment repairer, Delta Company, 1-3rd Attack Battalion, military service is a way to continue the family legacy of service. "I wanted to be a part of something bigger like my mom was," said Park. And for others, like Pfc. Megan Weir, armament electrical avionics systems repairer, Delta Company, 1-3rd Attack Battalion, the tempo, opportunity to learn something new, and loading ammunition are "pretty cool."



Diversity makes us stronger, more agile, and able to adapt and win in today's operating environment.



1-3rd Attack Battalion provides the U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a ready and lethal combat aviation force, capable of rapidly projecting points across the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.



V Corps is America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe and works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater such as 1-3rd Attack Battalion the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade.