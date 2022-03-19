Enlisted Person of the Year Providing Healing and Promoting Hope

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitson poses for a photo in Ketchikan,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitson poses for a photo in Ketchikan, Alaska, March 19, 2021. Kitson recently earned the Coast Guard 17th District Enlisted Person of the Year due to her extensive achievements and impact on Coast Guard Base Ketchikan’s clinic operations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KODIAK, Alaska – For Women’s History month the theme is providing healing and promoting hope. It honors caregivers, healers, healthcare professionals, mentors, and all women who dedicate their lives to the betterment of others and how their actions promote hope for the future.

As the Coast Guard 17th District Enlisted Person of the Year (EPOY), Petty Officer First Class Amanda Kitson, a health service technician (HS), at Coast Guard Base Ketchikan, is a great example of how women can provide healing and promote hope within the Coast Guard.

“I would say, what inspires me the most is I want to be able to help as many people as possible,” said Kitson. “Whether it's taking care of my patients, doing a good job to make things better at the clinic, or finding ways to make things work so that the staff can have a better work-life balance.”

Just a few of the amazing things Kitson was recognized for is her exceptional leadership and superior performance while assigned to Base Ketchikan. She embraced the clinic supervisor duties with confidence and led the staff through the reopening of the dental clinic after nearly three years without dental services. Kitson also assumed the role of clinic administrator, to relieve shipmates during parental leave and transfer gaps, without neglecting her primary job requirements. She is consistently and enthusiastically taking on more responsibilities so that her shipmates can pursue more training or ensure a healthy work-life balance.

“Petty Officer Kitson was unanimously selected by the command due to the positive impacts she contributed to the Coast Guard units in the area of responsibility and the town of Ketchikan,” said the Base Ketchikan clinic administrator, Chief Petty Officer Vincent Fabunan. “She excelled performing her role as the clinic supervisor and oftentimes as the acting clinic administrator. She is well-organized, steering staff to complete a multitude of tasks according to priority. Lastly, she takes time to counsel or assist members having personal or professional issues. When everyone seems overwhelmed, she’ll occasionally crack jokes to keep us motivated or will organize group workouts to boost our energy and morale! Petty Officer Kitson is a hard-charging clinic member, full of energy regardless of staffing shortages and amount of work at hand.”

Kitson is from northern Michigan and in 2008 she decided to join after originally doing research for her brother to join the Coast Guard.

Since joining Kitson has been stationed in Erie, Pennsylvania as a Seaman. Then attended HS A-school in Petaluma, California. After A-school she transferred to Portsmouth, Virginia to work at a large clinic. Kitson then volunteered to deploy to the Coast Guard Patrol Forces in Southwest Asia. Following her deployment, Kitson moved to San Diego, California, and now is at her current unit in Ketchikan. Kitson’s next assignment will be in Honolulu where she will be the Coast Guard Base Honolulu clinic supervisor.

Helping others is what Kitson thrives on. When she is helping others, she is at her best and it is reflected in her high performance and selection by the crew for EPOY. Kitson consistently throughout her career has been providing healing and promoting hope, and deserves recognition during Women’s History Month. Bravo Zulu Petty Officer First Class Amanda Kitson!