Unique signal battalion joins ranks of Army Cyber Protection Brigade

Army Cyber's one-of-a-kind signal unit joined the ranks of the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) when Soldiers of the 60th Offensive Cyberspace Operations Signal Battalion (OCOSB) placed the CPB's shoulder sleeve insignia on their uniforms in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., March 17, 2022.
Lt. Col. Kevin J. Weber, commander of the 60th, said the ceremony signifies the unit’s first official act under the CPB and taking its network operations and information services skills to the next level.
"The unit will now broaden its strategic responsiveness as it assumes roles and responsibilities under the CPB as well as continuing mission support for Army Cyber Command. 60th OCOSB will add unique capabilities and expertise to the CPB as it seeks to merge both Signal and Cyber branches into a cohesive force capable of conducting ... operations to enable information advantage for the Army and joint cyber forces."
Army Cyber Command's operations, executed by "very special men and women from across Army Cyber," are "how we take the will of our nation and make it a reality across the globe and across networks," said Col. John F. Popiak, the CPB commander, during the ceremony.
"But none of it would be possible if it weren't for an incredible relationship with the entire U.S. Army Signal regiment, represented by the 60th Signal Battalion. We rely on Signal leaders around the globe every day to enable what we do, and the 60th represents the absolute pinnacle of excellence, providing that kind of support."
The 60th was activated in October 2021 to support and defend infrastructure and networks. To read about the activation and the battalion's heritage and mission, go to https://www.army.mil/article/251542
ABOUT ARCYBER: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.
