Marines Run the Raceway

From the sounds of guns to racing cars, glory still rings for Marine Veteran Travis Wells, a NASCAR Pit Road Supervisor.



On March 11-13, 2022, the NASCAR Championship Cup sold-out at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Az. where former Marines work in the pits once again.



Wells mentioned he knows a Marine when he sees one and explains how their work ethic is unmatched.



“All veterans stand out to me because I can see the discipline in them,” Wells starts. “They take pride in their uniform and like to look squared away.”



He’s personally hired 12 former Marines along with other prior service members to work with him at NASCAR since 2014.



“As you know, Marines just have that sense of pride about them, we take pride in every task,” he continued. “We are not afraid to work and we all work together for a common goal. Some civilians don’t understand what can be accomplished when everyone works together.”



Wells served with 1st battalion 3rd Marines Hawaii from 1992-1996 as a cook for a grunt unit that deployed three times to Okinawa six months at a time.



“Being with a grunt unit you do a lot of what they do, but then you go cook,” he explained. “It was the best of both sides. We got to do a lot of the fun stuff but didn’t have to hang around for the not so fun stuff.”



Wells not only works along Marines, but comes from a legacy where both his father and brother served as seen pictured.



Travis Wells commitment for the Corps goes beyond the time he served as he continually finds the warrior bond at NASCAR. His unapologetic pride and faithfulness encompasses once a Marine, always a Marine.

