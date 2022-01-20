Carson tax center to open in February 2022

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Tax return filing season is here again, and the Fort Carson Tax Center will be opening soon to assist military members, their Families, retirees and mobilized reservists (with orders) with income tax preparation services for both state and federal returns.



This year, appointments will be required in order to ensure COVID-19 prevention measures can be maintained.



Contact information for the tax center has also changed. Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, filers may call 719-526-4227 or 719-526-6837 to make appointments. The center will not accept walk-in appointments.



The tax center, which is hosted by the Staff Judge Advocate and located at building 1358 on Barkeley Avenue, is a free service for those who qualify for assistance. Due to limited Armywide resources and manning, however, this year the center can only provide preparation services to military members E-6 and below and retirees whose income falls under $100,000 before taxes.



Beginning Feb. 14, 2022, the tax center will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for federal holidays.



This is no small-time operation. The center has proven itself as extremely valuable to the Mountain Post populace.



“The purpose of the tax center is to provide competent, free tax services,” said Capt. Shannon Kennedy, officer in charge, Fort Carson Tax Center. “Tax preparers can handle a majority of tax issues, however, if an issue is beyond our capabilities, we can refer clients to another source who can help them.”



Those eligible to receive services should bring a copy of their 2020 tax returns, military ID, W-2 forms, 1099s and 1098s. Social security cards must be brought for individuals and their Family members, or their appointment will be canceled.



People who plan to itemize on Schedule A should also bring HUD-1 forms for purchase of a new home, rental expenses and vehicle registrations. Those who have experienced divorce, child custody or child support scenarios should also bring copies of court orders for divorce, child custody and child support form 8332 if divorced after 2008.



Spouses of deployed service members may file taxes on behalf of the deployed service member, however a special power of attorney must be provided at the appointment.



Fort Carson Tax Center is unable to prepare tax filings for any of the following:



• Puerto Rican income, to include W2s that list “PR” as the state



• Sale of rental property



• Three or more rental properties



• Abandonment or foreclosure (1099-A)



• Casualty losses



• Schedule Ks



• Cancelation of debt of $10,000 or more (1099-C)



• Per capita distributions



• Stock/bond sales with more than 10 transactions or unknown basis



“The tax center is dedicated and prepared for the 2021 tax season,” Kennedy said.



All questions regarding Fort Carson Tax Center services for the tax season should go directly to the center at 719-526-4227 or 719-526-6837.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 16:02 Story ID: 416759 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carson tax center to open in February 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.