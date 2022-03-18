New Life and Great Opportunities

Senior Airman Joana Lanag, 30th Medical Group public health technician, has a journey that is a telling story of resilience, dedication and hard work. With her team helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Lanag is a key player in keeping the base ready.

Lanag was raised in Baguio, Philippines for most of her life, where she experienced struggles with keeping a stable place to live with her mother. Raised in a single-parent household, she spent the majority of her life struggling and moving from place to place. She stopped attending school in the Philippines at the elementary level.

At the age of 16, Lanag wanted to form a relationship with her estranged father and mistakenly thought that her older half-brother was her dad on a social media website.

“I messaged him online asking ‘are you my dad?’, but it was my brother,” Lanag laughed. “He has the same first and last name as my dad.”

After getting in contact with her father, she pursued her GED. Where, she eagerly studied and continued to enroll in college.

Lanag bounced around to different relative’s homes after her to move to America. From there, she was able to find a job and eventually realized joining the military would help her reach her goals.

“Everything happens for a reason, that means it’s redirecting you into a better path,” said Lanag. “I told my uncle I am going to join the military, since my brothers are in the Navy, my uncle said to join the Air Force.”

With most of her family members in the medical field and Lanag earning her bachelor’s degree in radiology technology, she chose to follow suit. Shortly after telling her family that she was joining the Air Force, Lanag started her journey to becoming an Airman in basic military training. Lanag didn’t quite understand why her fellow BMT trainees were so upset about leaving their loved ones behind. The excitement of a new life pushed Lanag to work hard during basic military training.

“Why are people crying? This is not going to be forever. It is not the end,” said Lanag.

She attended technical school at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, at the Public Health and Preventative Medicine Department, 711th Human Performance Wing’s U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine. Her next goal was getting to her first duty station and obtaining her citizenship at Vandenberg.

“When I got here I had a priority to complete my citizenship paperwork,” said Lanag. “I studied for the test, completed my interview and over a thousand people watched me get naturalized in my dress blues.”

Life didn’t slow down for Lanag after achieving citizenship, the world was slammed with a pandemic, and she took on the challenge of fighting it.

Currently, she is a key part of the Military Health System Genesis Program. The program, launched September 2020, is a Defense Health Agency and the Department of Defense ambition to normalize the Electronic Health Record through a waterfall method. Beyond Vandenberg, Lanag assisted other bases transitioning to the MHS Genesis program from the legacy system formerly called Pay it Forward.

“I am one of the few selected subject matter experts for the MHS Genesis Program for the 30th MDG,” said Lanag. “My leadership said they felt I was a good candidate because of my public health knowledge, ability to learn and desire to teach others.”

As a public health technician, Lanag immediately jumped into action working long hours daily, making sure that all facilities on base are clean and up to code to stop the spread of disease and infections.

“We do self-management on communicable disease, deal with viruses and anything that causes an outbreak,” said Lanag. “My job is important because it helps mitigate infection while protecting the base population.”

Her journey to independence came with many trials and tribulations, but she learned, and is still learning along the way. Lanag promotes a culture of success built upon professionalism, diversity, readiness and inclusion. While protecting the base, local community, environment and the nation, as a key player at the 30th MDG.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 12:37 Story ID: 416737 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Life and Great Opportunities, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.