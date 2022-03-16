RoK Army Leaders in 2nd Infantry Division meet with Korean National Police to Discuss Peace During Training

Camp Casey - On March 16, Lt. Col. Kim, the Civil Military Operations Officer of the 2nd Infantry Division, RUCD met with officers from the 8th Army, 1st Brigade,1st Armored Division Civil Affairs office and Korean National Police from northern Gyeongi-do at the 210th Field Artillery Brigade headquarters to discuss training safety measures and how they will maintain peace between citizens of Gyeongi-do Province during military training exercises.



Furthermore, leaders discussed ways to conduct military training in a manner that is safe for both the military and citizens of South Korea. The meeting recommended drafting a regulation to ensure further safety and accident prevention during convoy and training operations.



There were three points that KNP requested of 2ID/RUCD. First, they requested to reinforce safety practices for convoy and traffic control points while moving to training areas. Secondly, they requested additional reflective material and warning lights on the military vehicles leaving the military base to prevent any car accidents on the road. Lastly, they requested to have a safety class for drivers in the convoy. KNP also recommended establishing a communication system and the opportunity to visit the base to provide safety classes for drivers.



After the meeting, Kim, gave awards to the KNP and thanked them for their hard work. KNP and promised to meet again later.



캠프 케이시 - 3월 16일, 미2사단 민사참모장 김현식 중령은 이날 210포병여단 본부에서 8군 1여단 1기갑 사단 민정수석실 간부들과 경기북부 지역 대한한국 경찰을 만나 앞으로의 군사훈련에 있어서 시민들을 위한 안전대책과 평화유지에 대한 방안을 논의했다.



뿐만 아니라, 지도자들은 군과 한국 시민 모두에게 안전한 방식으로 군사훈련을 실시하는 방안에 대해 논의했다. 회의에서는 호송 및 훈련 작업 중 안전 및 사고 예방을 위한 규정을 마련할 것을 권고했다.



대한민국 경찰 측이 미2사단/한미연합사단에 요청한 사항은 세가지이다. 첫째, 훈련 지역으로 이동하는 동안 호송 및 교통 통제 지점에 대한 안전을 강화할 것. 둘째, 도로에서의 교통사고를 방지하기 위해 부대에서 나와 이동하는 군용 차령에 빛 반사 물질과 경고들을 부착 할 것. 마지막으로, 호송 차량 운전자들을 위한 안전 수업을 요청했다. 또한, 경찰 측은 경찰과 부대 사이에 통신 시스템을 구축하고 추후에 안전 수업을 제공하기 위해 기지를 방문할 기회를 가질 것을 논의했다.



회의가 끝난 후, 김현식 중령은 참여한 경기북부 경찰관 분들에게 그간의 노고에 감사를 표현하는 마음으로 상장을 수여하며 다음 만남을 기약했다.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Story ID: 416702 Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR RoK Army Leaders in 2nd Infantry Division meet with Korean National Police to Discuss Peace During Training, by CPT Avery Smith