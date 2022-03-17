Senior Airman Daneault radiates excellence in a male-dominated career field

Photo By Airman Breanna Gossett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maria Daneault, an emergency management journeyman...... read more read more Photo By Airman Breanna Gossett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maria Daneault, an emergency management journeyman assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, points out the 36th Wing’s chemical, radiological, biological, radiological and nuclear shelter management locations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 14, 2022. Daneault manages the CBRN control center, which directs reconnaissance and surveillance teams to assess the extent of contamination in a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett) see less | View Image Page

“I have never felt like I am in a male-dominated career field and I think this speaks volumes to the efforts made by the leadership here,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maria Daneault, an emergency management journeyman assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron.



Within the few years that Daneault has been enlisted, she has demonstrated the essence of a hardworking and dedicated Airman.



During her two year tour at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, she developed the 36th Wing’s first shelter management plan, established a new and functional alternate chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear control center, managed the National Preparedness Month “Be-Ready” campaign and accumulated multiple awards and medals to show for all her hard work.



“Joining the Air Force felt like a natural decision,” said Daneault. “I take pride in serving my community and the United States.”



Although Daneault works in a male-dominated career field, her flight is ironically an all-female Airman flight. Her leadership continues to discuss topics on diversity and inclusion and maintains an equal environment.



“My career field takes a leaning step forward discussing and being aware of diversity and inclusion, to afford equal opportunities to the 3E9 community,” said Daneault. “Just last year I assisted in establishing our squadron’s first female organization that recognized women and provides an environment for women in civil engineering to speak to their everyday challenges and successes.”



Not only is she expanding her knowledge in her career field, Daneault is actively working toward her master’s degree in Global Conflict and Human Security at the University of New Hampshire, finishing her degree in July 2022.



Now as Daneault gets ready to leave AAFB, she looks forward to expanding her knowledge in many assets of her job and growing in her leadership abilities to maintain the progression of a diverse yet unified career field at her next assignment.



“I think it’s incredible to see that in a male-dominated career field, my flight is made up of all female airmen,” said Daneault. “I am proud to serve alongside strong women who day in day out pour their heart into the mission.”