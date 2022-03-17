688th Cyberspace Wingman spearheads historical STEM initiatives

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brianna Oberg installs commercial Wifi at Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brianna Oberg installs commercial Wifi at Air University benefiting both officer and enlisted professional military education experience at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. see less | View Image Page

Throughout the month of March, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Women’s History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of our Wingman as they continue to CLIMB to greater achievements in their service to the U.S. Air Force.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brianna Oberg, 688th Cyberspace Wing Inspector General Superintendent stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Oberg, a native of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., enlisted in the Air Force in November of 2001. She is a seasoned cyber operator who has managed networks internationally.



Before arriving at Lackland in 2020 as the 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron AMAC Operations Superintendent, Oberg was stationed for two years in Thailand providing network management as the senior enlisted leader for three regions in support of the POW/MIA recovery mission in Southeast Asia.



She described the mission as one of the most impactful experiences as it provided closure to families, recovered and brought home our missing service members from the Vietnam War and World War II.



Read this quick Q&A that captures a snapshot of her accomplishments in the Air Force, learn about her impact and check out some photos from throughout her career.



What got you interested in the STEM career field?



I always enjoyed computers and I swore I would do my six year enlisted then go to school and get out. I wanted something that would transfer to the civilian world and I have always been interested in doing something in the STEM industry since high school.



There weren’t a lot of women in STEM when I went a combat communications squadron as my first unit. It was amazing. Despite being the only female on our team it was a true family that we all took care of each other. My team was very protective of me but they didn’t let me slack off. It really instilled equality across the board. People I was stationed with 20 years ago still my friends to this day.



What are some of your best memories in the Air Force?



I would say one of my best memories are the travel opportunities. I also enjoy being a senior non-commissioned officer and seeing junior Airmen that I once supervised excel---especially women.



What does it mean to represent women as a leader?



It is imperative to lead them down the path of how to be a leader and how to be an Airmen. I try to help pave the way for them and give them that positive example. Even when it comes to men in the military you see the good and bad leaders. I aim to show them how they do it and get the obstacles out of the way so that they can go further than I can.



Are there any women who have inspired you?



Within our Wing alone, Maj. Temesha Christensen of the 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron and Lt. Col. Amanda Knotts Deputy Commander of the 688th CW A2/3 have been amazing to work with the past two years. It helped remind me why we keep doing what we do especially as females in STEM. They are so personable, professional and I am able to have real conversations with them.



What are some of your greatest accomplishments in the Air Force?



My biggest was making Senior Master Sergeant. I never thought I’d be a Senior Master Sergeant. I was a pretty big girly girl growing up so there was a time when my family didn’t think I would make it through basic. Senior is the top three percent—only three percent of the current force can serve in it. Being able to break down barrier but also help show people that they there are intelligent women when it comes to the STEM field. It is also important to me to being able to continue to articulate and teach the men and women that follow.



Another huge accomplishment during my career was when I was stationed at Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. as a project integration manager. I left a lasting impact as one of the project leads to put commercial wireless access in all of the Air University building. This helped facilitate officer and enlisted professional military education and it is still supporting the University today.



I am also proud to be the first one to serve in the military in my family.

What are your future plans?



I will probably always stay within the STEM realm. I also sit on the AFCEA board, so continue to help the military or industry and shape the STEM career field. I want to make it more accessible for specifically woman and continue to be an advocate for women in STEM. I want to see women excelling in the industry and accomplishing things that they didn’t think they could.



What is your advice to new Airmen?



Find the wins in life. Take every opportunity that is thrown at you. Make sure you are doing what is best for you---that is all that matters at the end of the day.