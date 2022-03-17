Anniston Army Depot focuses on future

Photo By Mark Cleghorn | In February, Col. Eric McCoy, members of the command staff and subject matter experts...... read more read more Photo By Mark Cleghorn | In February, Col. Eric McCoy, members of the command staff and subject matter experts from the depot, hosted a modernization visit discussing the future of Anniston Army Depot. ANAD is one of three installations in the organic industrial base to pilot how the Army looks at modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn) see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, Ala. — In early 2021, Gen. Edward M. Daly, commanding general for Army Materiel Command, laid the groundwork for a 15-year modernization strategy to bring the Army’s organic industrial base into the 21st century.



Depot commander, Col. Eric McCoy, referenced Daly’s emphasis on modernization across the organic industrial base, specifically Anniston Army Depot. “We are one of three U.S. Army installations to pilot how we look at modernization,” McCoy said.



In early February, McCoy, the command staff and depot subject matter experts hosted visitors from higher headquarters and contractors. The two-day visit allowed depot leadership to showcase the installation, provide visuals for proposed modernization sites and processes and present the modernization plan.



A long range, three-phase modernization plan has been developed by depot personnel at an estimated cost of $4.3 billion. Performance metrics for the plan include reducing cost, improving quality and workload schedule along with reducing hazards in the workplace. This plan projects well into the future and involves constructing nine new facilities with four of those facilities completed in the first 15 years.



Patti Sparks, deputy director of production, stated the depot will take a Greenfield development approach to how we move forward with our modernization plan. “This approach,” Sparks commented, “allows us to construct facilities from the ground up rather than renovating current facilities.”



Casey Barker and Dustin Gillihan, master planners in the directorate of public works, said the new facilities will provide flexibility for current and future workloads as well as future weapons systems. The first facility is the component remanufacturing facility, which would move six or seven shops under one roof.



“The component remanufacturing facility,” Barker said, “will be an approximately 312,000 square foot facility that will set the depot up for success over the next 50 to 60 years.”



Human capital may not come to mind when someone thinks about modernization, but Mark Johnson, director of production engineering, discussed the importance of human capital and training the workforce.

“We have to identify the new skills needed and ask ourselves what to look for in training and education for our workforce as we modernize,” said Johnson.



Johnson also spoke about opportunities for improvements to the depot’s equipment maintenance program. Implementing an industrial control network will provide the ability to track machine and equipment operating status and health across the installation.



The network would monitor continuously running machines to provide feedback regarding over or underutilization. This data would create a more efficient equipment maintenance process for engineers and maintainers as they begin to plan preventative maintenance. “Availability of this data will enable us to analyze trends and implement predictive maintenance activities that will reduce unplanned downtime and improve operating efficiency,” stated Johnson.



Another advantage of the network will be the ability to track assets, parts and material as it moves across the installation. Dustin Gillihan stated, “The industrial control network will help us monitor critical processes for efficiency.”



Currently, specific work environments, such as paint and sandblasting booths, create hazardous conditions. The leadership acknowledges these environments and notifies the workforce while exercising safety protocols to mitigate the hazards. The modernization effort aims to reduce or eliminate hazardous conditions to protect the workforce.



While the depot focuses on future modernization, advanced manufacturing projects are in operation today. For example, a laser welder, electron beam welder and wire spray metalizing are used for the Abrams and AGT1500 platforms. A robotic welder is currently supporting component welding for all vehicle platforms.



Col. McCoy gave his thoughts on the future of the depot. “Rather than reinvent the wheel,” McCoy stated, “our collaborative work with TACOM, AMC, and other stakeholders lets us build on what is already excellent. As a result, we will have a modern Anniston Army Depot that meets the needs of our warfighter and the American people for the 21st Century.”