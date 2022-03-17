Women in Aviation International Conference

The U.S. Navy will be participating in a three-day 33rd Annual International Women in Aviation Conference March 17-19 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tn.



The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference provides an outreach opportunity for U.S. Naval Aviators to connect with women and girls of all ages to expose them to career options in Naval Aviation.



“In landlocked areas like Tennessee, the Navy isn’t the most known branch when it comes to people thinking about the military,” said Chief Navy Career Counselor (CRF) Marissa Zonar, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville’s Department Leading Chief Petty Officer East Tennessee Division and panelist during the event. “We want those who didn’t think of the Navy as an option to realize that not only is it an option, but it could be a life changing event for them!”



The WAI allows women and girls to interact and engage with U.S. Navy Naval Aviators booth at any time during the conference. During this event the U.S. Navy will hold a panel of aviators allowing these Sailors to answer questions from the audience and sharing personal stories on why they chose the Navy as a career option.



“I’m really looking forward to the Girls in Aviation Day event because I think it’s important for little girls to see women in powerful role, so that it can be validation to te possibility of them filling the same roles when they grow up,” said Lt. Cmdr. Claudia Alday, Deputy of Outreach & Diversity and organizer of the WAI event. “Seeing is believing. The best outcome for this event is empowering our youth who will be our future leaders.”



Multiple female Sailors from the rank of Commander to Petty Officer Second Class from multiple commands throughout the Continental United States such as: Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), Commander, Naval Recruiting Command (CNRC), Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), and Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville will be participating and speaking during this event.



The U.S. Navy attends events like WAI to promote and spread Navy awareness to states that do not has a huge presence. “The majority of Americans do not get to see the Navy up and close unless you live on a coast,” said Alday.



The U.S. Navy wants to inform the public about career options in aviation career fields.



Chief Zonar stated, “It is important that we share and inform what we have to offer and I personally feel it is important to let women and girls around the world know they can do things and be extremely successful in them when given the opportunity.”



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world.

